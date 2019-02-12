Gully Boy release CBFC orders major cuts: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt kissing scene may be deleted: The Censor Board of Film Certification seems to have ordered the makers of the Gully Boy to snip off the intimate scene of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from the film just before the release. The film will be released this Thursday and will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt kissing scene may be deleted: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ordered Gully Boy makers to implement significant cuts just two days before the highly-anticipated Valentine’s Day release, Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film will have to undergo major cuts, as decided by the Censor Board. One of the most significant snip that the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has suffered at the last minute is their much-talked-about passionate kiss.

Reportedly, Ranveer and Alia’s intimate scene have been snipped off at the last moment which has left the fans heartbroken. Furthermore, swearwords have been subdued with alternative terms. Despite being one of the partners of the movie, the mention of a popular whiskey brand has been removed as well.

The chemistry between the duo is unmissable apparent in the trailers and is growing the excitement of the fans. The film received its censor certificate on Friday. The Zoya Akhtar-directorial is slated to release this valentine’s day and will also feature Kalki Koechlin in a pivotal role.

Establishing himself with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Singh has become an eminent Bollywood personality with a huge fan base. He gained critical acclaim for portraying Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani and Alauddin Khilji in Padmavat, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the former.

