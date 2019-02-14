Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy releases today ending the anticipation of the fans. A day before, the makers of the film held a special screening in Mumbai. Many celebrities attended it and applauded the performance of the actors. While Deepika came to support her hubby Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor accompanied his beau, Alia Bhatt.

Deepika Padukone was super excited to witness yet another phenomenal performance from husband Ranveer. The former looked ravishing in an all-black combination, while Ranveer donned his jazzy fashion sense in a green and brown combo and paired it with a black beanie. At the screening, we witnessed Ranveer and Deepika sharing some cute moments and their romantic gesture makes us say Love Is In The Air. Ranveer was also spotted planting a kiss on wife Deepika’s cheek in the car.

Meanwhile, Ranbir accompanied his girlfriend Alia. Both were seen leaving the venue together after the screening. While Alia was all sunshine in a yellow, floral printed frock, Ranbir kept it casual in a white T-shirt, jeans and a zip-up blue jacket.

The Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy has been garnering a lot of praises since the time it was screened for the first time. On Twitter too, people have been raving about the film and its many performances with some saying this is Ranveer’s best work ever.

Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai rappers, Divine and Neazy, who grew up in the slums of Mumbai but went on to become leading rappers of the city. The film’s dialogues and its many rap songs have been well received by the public, making it the most anticipated film of 2019.

