Gully Boy sequel: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has confirmed the sequel of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy. Released on February 14, Gully Boy received praises from film critics, Bollywood celebrities and the audience alike.

Inspired by the street rappers of Mumbai, Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has received critical and commercial acclaim. Along with garnering praises from Bollywood celebrities, film critics and the audience, Gully Boy emerged as a blockbuster hit. Zoya Akhtar, who is on cloud 9 after the success of the film, has confirmed that a sequel of the film.

The filmmaker has revealed to a daily that her co-writer Reema Kagti and she feels that there is a lot that can be said about Indian Hip Hop culture. To further explore the theme, the duo is working on the script of Gully Boy sequel. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the music of Gully Boy impressed everyone and topped the trending charts.

On being asked if Farhan Akhtar will be a part of the sequel, Zoya Akhtar said that he didn’t fit in the narrative and they are apologetic about it. Commenting on the same, she added that Farhan’s image from Rock On series is contrasting and belongs to a different genre of music.

Released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, i.e February 14, Gully Boy also stars Kalki Koechlin and Sidhanth Chaturvedi in prominent roles. Zoya Akhtar is currently garnering praises for Amazon Prime Video series Made In Heaven that premiered on March 8.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More