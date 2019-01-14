Gully Boy song Apna Time Aayega: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is on a hit run at the cinema screens. As his latest release Simmba continues to rake in big numbers at the box office, he is all set with his next release Gully Boy. To raise excitement for the same, the makers of the film have released the first song of the film titled Apna Time Aayega. Sung by the actor himself, the actor can be seen acing the rap act in the music video.

One of the most anticipated releases of the year- Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Kalki Koechlin is making all the right buzz before the film hits the big screen on Valentine’s Day, i.e February 14, 2018. After receiving an overwhelming response to the trailer as well as the teaser, the makers of the film have released the first song of Gully Boy titled Apna Time Aayega.

Bringing Indian Hip Hop at the forefront, the song has been sung by none other than Ranveer Singh while the lyrics have penned by DIvine and Ankur Tiwari. Just like Asli Hip Hop, the song has its own swag and traces the journey of the actor from slums to Hip Hop. Looking at the song, one questions whether there is anything Ranveer cannot do. The 2 minutes and 10-second song gives a glimpse into the world of Gully Boy that includes Alia Bhatt and promises something new in the phase of remakes.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers Divine and Naezy. Scheduled to hit the screens on February 14, Gully Boy also stars Kalki Koechlin in a prominent role.

Post Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh will be seen in upcoming films like 83 and Takht. Based on 1983 world cup victory of Indian Cricket Team, Ranveer will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev. The actor has already started prepping for the film.

