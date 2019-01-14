Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is on top on his game and he is leaving no stone unturned to deliver nothing but the absolute best. After taking the box office by a massive storm with his latest release Simmba, the actor is all set with her latest release Gully Boy and it has got everyone hooked to it already. Post an overwhelming response to the trailer, the makers of the film have released the first song of the film titled Apna Time Aayega and Twitterati thinks that Ranveer’s time to reign has indeed arrived.
Making a swift entry into the top charts, Apna Time Aayega has taking social media by storm. As it continues to make the listeners rap along with it, Bollywood celebrities, as well as social media users, just cannot stop showering praises on Ranveer Singh for his consistent and impressive efforts.
Sung by the actor himself, the song traces the journey of Ranveer as a Gully Boy and his aspiration to become a street rapper. Interestingly, the lyrics of the song have been penned by none other than Mumbai-based rapper Divine and Ankur Tiwari.
Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in prominent roles. All the positive buzz and hype around the film has made everyone excited for Valentine’s Day,i.e February 14, the day when Gully Boy will hit the theatrical screens.
