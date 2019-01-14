Gully Boy song Apna Time Aayega: Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. To take the excitement for the film on a new level, the makers of the film have released the first song today titled Apna Time Aayega. Released just a few hours ago, the song is garnering a lot of praise from Bollywood celebrities and social media users. Take a look at how Twitterati has reacted to Apna Time Aayega:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is on top on his game and he is leaving no stone unturned to deliver nothing but the absolute best. After taking the box office by a massive storm with his latest release Simmba, the actor is all set with her latest release Gully Boy and it has got everyone hooked to it already. Post an overwhelming response to the trailer, the makers of the film have released the first song of the film titled Apna Time Aayega and Twitterati thinks that Ranveer’s time to reign has indeed arrived.

Making a swift entry into the top charts, Apna Time Aayega has taking social media by storm. As it continues to make the listeners rap along with it, Bollywood celebrities, as well as social media users, just cannot stop showering praises on Ranveer Singh for his consistent and impressive efforts.

Have a look at how Twitterati has reacted to Ranveer Singh’s song Apna Time Aayega:

What’s good is that Bollywood is finally encouraging the trend for actors to sing their own tracks. #ApnaTimeAayega looks and sounds great – mainly because of the authenticity brought in by Ranveer Singh. https://t.co/6wJ5sCymDd — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) January 14, 2019

This is rare that a song is released and it immediately becomes an obsession. Can't stop listening to it, watching the video. I will be very, very mad if the film disappoints! #ApnaTimeAayega — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) January 14, 2019

#ApnaTimeAayega — zaroor aayenga, lekin iss ka time toh aa gaya. 😍 Ranveer’s out there rapping like a boss and I’m loving every second of it. Is it Valentines Day yet? #TigerBaby #GullyBoy pic.twitter.com/65M1cHZLpZ — BollyBrit® (@BollyBrit) January 14, 2019

One thing is clear from #ApnaTimeAayega is that one can’t fake this. One’s gotta own it , one’s gotta get the rhythm down in the body and this beast of a @RanveerOfficial aces that !! Brilliant stuff. Really looking forward to #GullyBoy !! @excelmovies @VivianDivine — Amitashh Pradhan (@amitashpradhan) January 14, 2019

Damn #ApnaTimeAayega is just superb 🙌🙌🙌 Ranveer Singh you rock bro 😎. Rap in voice of Ranveer Singh is literally Dope 👌👍. Aa gaya tumhara time @RanveerOfficial 🙌 pic.twitter.com/W4ktzHmmca — Anmol 🇮🇳 (@OriginalAnmol) January 14, 2019

Dear Bollywood,

You better thank Ranveer Singh for raising your standard.@RanveerOfficial Bhai tera jaisa koi hard-ich nahi hai 🙏#ApnaTimeAayega — Kalai💕|芸術| シ GULLY BOY FEB14 (@mynameisKalai) January 14, 2019

Foot thumping. Head banging. Echoing our minds. Reiterating our thoughts.

Iss harkat ne hi barkat di hai kyun… Kyunki… #ApnaTimeAayega 😎

Today's challenge – Learn and repeat the rap at 1.16 sec!!@RanveerOfficial 🗣️🎤💪#GullyBoyhttps://t.co/bsxduQAR2C — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) January 14, 2019

Sung by the actor himself, the song traces the journey of Ranveer as a Gully Boy and his aspiration to become a street rapper. Interestingly, the lyrics of the song have been penned by none other than Mumbai-based rapper Divine and Ankur Tiwari.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in prominent roles. All the positive buzz and hype around the film has made everyone excited for Valentine’s Day,i.e February 14, the day when Gully Boy will hit the theatrical screens.

