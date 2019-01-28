The much-anticipated film Gully Boy is making all the right buzz before the film releases on February 14. On Monday, the makers of the film have released the third song titled Doori and it is high on emotions. Sung by Ranveer Singh, the lyrics of Doori have been penned by Javed Akhtar and Divine. Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in prominent roles.

One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood-Ranveer Singh is on a hit run at the cinema screens. After playing a cop in Ranveer Shetty’s masala flick Simmba, the actor is now playing the role of a rapper in his next film Gully Boy and is leaving everyone impressed. Marking a breakthrough of Ranveer Singh in rapping, the film has been making all the right buzz ever since the trailer has dropped. And now, to build up the excitement level for the film release, the makers of Gully Boy have released the third song of the film titled Doori.

Sung by the actor himself, the song is a commentary on the social evils prevalent in the country. From poverty to corruption, the song is heartbreaking and yet very powerful. The 2 minutes and 32-second song keeps the listeners hooked throughout and introspect.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Javed Akhtar and Mumbai-based rapper Divine.

Slated to hit the screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day i.e February 14, Gully Boy is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in prominent roles.

As Gully Boy gears to hit the theatrical screens, Ranveer Singh has already started shooting for his next film 83. With this, the actor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht in which he will be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt once again. Takht also stars Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Check out the song here:

