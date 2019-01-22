Gully Boy song Mere Gully Mein: The new soundtrack of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy has been released on the social media. Ranveer Singh has shared the song titled on Mere Gully Mein on Instagram. The movie is slated to release on February 14. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby, the movie also features Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

Gully Boy song Mere Gully Mein: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy is the most-anticipated movie of the year. Recently, the makers released the trailer and left everyone impressed with the stellar glimpses of the movie. Based on the story of street rappers, the director Zoya Akhtar has perfectly blended the mix of rap with the struggles of street-based artists. The makers have now released the new soundtrack titled Mere Gully Mein.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share the song. Soon after this post, the comments section was flooded with compliments and congratulatory wishes. Till now, this post has garnered 593,495 views.

Recently, the makers released the song Apna Time Aayega and it took the Internet by storm. Now, Meri Gully Mein has even more raised our curiosity level to watch other songs as well. The song is supervised by Divine, the lyrics of the song talk about the person’s life struggles.

The movie traces the journey of a street rapper who is chasing big dreams in the city of lights and glamour, Mumbai. The trailer was announced on 9th January, 2019. The movie is written by Vijay Maurya and screenplay is done by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti.

Much before the release of the song, the team left no stone unturned to attract the attention, in promoting the song through massive graffiti campaign across various cities. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby, the film features Kalki Koechlin in a pivotal role. It is slated for a February 14 release.

