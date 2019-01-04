Gully Boy teaser: The trailer of the much-anticipated film of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is all set to be launched on January 9th, 2018. Check out the Simmba starrer's rap video in the upcoming film Gully Boy here.

Gully Boy teaser: Good news for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt fans! The much-awaited film Gully Boy’s trailer of the is all set to be launched soon. According to reports, the official trailer of the film starring Ranveer Singh as the leading actor along with actress Alia Bhatt will be releasing on January 9th this year and the makers of the film have released a teaser making the big announcement today, January 4, 2019.

The news of the announcement of Gully Boy’s trailer has been shared by Ranveer Singh through his official Twitter handle. The actor has posted a video where he is seen performing on Asli Hip Hop rap song. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also took to her official Twitter handle to announce the trailer and also posted the first look of the film.

Check out the Asli Hip Hop video here:

