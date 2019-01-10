Gully boy trailer: Ali Bhatt took to her official Instagram handle to share a stunning ek number photo with Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. Surprising her fans with a cute picture of both posing for a picture has so far garnered over 883k likes on social media. The film which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.

Gully boy trailer launch photos: After giving us a power pack performance in Raazi, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her audience go gaga with her yet another mesmerising performance in Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh. The stunning lady will be seen essaying the role of Sakina, a Muslim girl in the movie. Well, ever since the announcement of trailer release and first look of Bhatt has hit the theatres, fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres.

The gorgeous diva of Bollywood, took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photos from the trailer launch day. In an off-white cold shoulder top with red footwear, Ali Bhatt simply slayed the Gully Boy trailer launch day look. While Ranveer Singh as always was seen posing for pictures in his colourful outfit. Surprising her 26.7 million followers with a stunning photo of her and Ranveer Singh posing for a picture has garnered over 883k likes so far. If you missed Ali Bhatt’s latest Instagram post, take a look at the series of pictures that went viral on social media apart from what she shared.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions. Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Akash Thosar, Vijay Verma, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash, Surveen Chawla and Jasleen Royal starrer movie is based on under rapper, Divine and Naezy. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 14, this year.

