Gully Boy trailer announcement: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have hit the ball out of the park with the trailer announcement of their upcoming film Gully Boy. Based on the street rappers of Mumbai, Gully Boy is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. As the trailer announcement of the film garners an overwhelming response on social media, the trailer of the film will be out on January 9, 2019.

After the success of Simmba, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is back on the big screen with his next release titled Simmba. Scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day on February 14, Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt, is making all the right buzz. To raise the excitement among the audience, the makers of the film have released a trailer announcement video today, i.e December 4, which introduces us to Asli Hip Hop.

Featuring Ranveer Singh as a simple Mumbai boy turned rapper, the song in the trailer announcement has been sung by the actor himself. The video further gives us a glimpse into Kalki Koechlin’s character of a free-spirited girl. Ever since the video has dropped, the video is receiving a lot of love and support on social media.

Take a look at how Twitterati is reacting to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy trailer announcement:

Asli talent ki vulcano #ZoyaAkhtar with apna dil ka raja @RanveerOfficial & mini meryll @aliaa08 produced by the Maverick trendsetters @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid cannot wait for Valentines Day cause it’s a date with #GullyBoy !!! https://t.co/fdn63fCtdF — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 4, 2019

I love love love this!!!!!!! Zoya you star!!!!! Can’t wait to see #GullyBoy ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/hpY139NsY4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 4, 2019

What a quirky and interesting way to announce the flavour of the film… #AsliHipHop gives such a cool perspective about #GullyBoy… Meaningful lyrics,real locations n engaging characters! Umda! https://t.co/TkQVUyWlVg — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) January 4, 2019

From a Lover Boy to a Peshwa to a Maniac to an Officer to a Gifted Rapper of the Mumbai Streets. @RanveerOfficial is a Chameleon. रंग बदलता अंगार है तू । यह बात अपने भेजे में उतार ले। #AsliHipHop #GullyBoy #GullyBoyTrailer out on 9th January 2019. @excelmovies — Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) January 4, 2019

Can only trust @RanveerOfficial

to pull this off. Been waiting for this one since ages, it feels. The story of Dharavi hip-hop boys. #AsliHipHop #GullyBoy https://t.co/LmQHjePeSy — sameeksha dandriyal (@s_dandriyal) January 4, 2019

"Laakh nafrate hai, saath Maa ka pyaar hai Hasi hai uski jeet meri, kaise jaau haar mein".. THIS IS SOO GOOD…. LIKE SO FREAKING GOOD 😭😭😍😍😍😍@RanveerOfficial, baaba, is there anything that you can't do!!??

Looking forward to this 👍#AsliHipHop #GullyBoyTeaser #GullyBoy pic.twitter.com/q8i9Sn90mH — San / #DeepVeerwaale ♥️ (@sana_arsh) January 4, 2019

@RanveerOfficial take a bow! While #Simmba is being loved so much, #GullyBoy already has brought everyone on the seats! Mindblowing!! #AsliHipHop it is! More power! https://t.co/975Trq9D1e — Nakash Aziz (@AzizNakash) January 4, 2019

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is based on the life of street rappers of Mumbai. Post an impressive trailer announcement, we can’t wait for the trailer of the film that is scheduled to release on January 9, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More