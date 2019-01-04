After the success of Simmba, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is back on the big screen with his next release titled Simmba. Scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day on February 14, Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt, is making all the right buzz. To raise the excitement among the audience, the makers of the film have released a trailer announcement video today, i.e December 4, which introduces us to Asli Hip Hop.
Featuring Ranveer Singh as a simple Mumbai boy turned rapper, the song in the trailer announcement has been sung by the actor himself. The video further gives us a glimpse into Kalki Koechlin’s character of a free-spirited girl. Ever since the video has dropped, the video is receiving a lot of love and support on social media.
Take a look at how Twitterati is reacting to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy trailer announcement:
Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is based on the life of street rappers of Mumbai. Post an impressive trailer announcement, we can’t wait for the trailer of the film that is scheduled to release on January 9, 2019.
Leave a Reply