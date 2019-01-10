Gully Boy trailer: The much-anticipated trailer of Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been finally released and it is receiving a lot of praises and appreciation on social media. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on February 14, i.e Valentine's Day. Have a look at how celebrities are reacting to Gully Boy's trailer-

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have set social media on fire with the much-anticipated trailer release of their upcoming film Gully Boy. Based on the street rappers of Mumbai. Gully Boy is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Ever since the first look of the film has been released, the excitement for the Ranveer and Alia-starrer has been on all-time high and now the overwhelming response to the trailer of the film is just cherry on the cake.

Responding to the trailer of the film, celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana have praised the trailer on social media. From praising Ranveer’s versatility, Alia’s impressive performance and Zoya Akhtar’s direction, the makers have ticked all the boxes to make Gully Boy a blockbuster.

Here’s how celebrities are reacting to Gully Boy trailer on social media:

@aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial i am dying to see the film now… when words fail you emojis come in handy … 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️💕💕💕💕🤗🤗🤗🤗🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😘😘😘😘😘🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤💯💯💯💯💯 https://t.co/pNrbI4HUSp — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) January 9, 2019

Kya trailer hai bc!!! I got goosebumps, tears, adrenaline rush, probably a mini orgasm too. All at once. Kudos https://t.co/MQtmdDUN23 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 9, 2019

What a trailer!!!! What a vibe!!!! W(Raps) you into its world and you watch it with RAPt attention! Congratulations to EXCEL, Ritesh, Farhan, Ranveer, Alia and ZOYA!!! For this new energy film!!! This is a WINNER!!! https://t.co/ZqEGM7K4Q1 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 9, 2019

OMFG!!! What have you guys done?!!!!!! The vibe, the fire, an energy like never before!! @RanveerOfficial you are not just an actor, you are a force!! And @aliaa08 u are all kinds of awesome!! Cannot wait!!!💥💥💥💥💥🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 @excelmovies #ZoyaAkhtar #GullyBoy #GullyBoyTrailer https://t.co/87P64mfqfK — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) January 9, 2019

Scheduled to hit the screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day on February 14, Gully Boy is all set for a solo release. This is the first time Ranveer and Alia will be seen sharing the screen space. Along with Ranveer and Alia, Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin will also be seen essaying a prominent role in the film.

