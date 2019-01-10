Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have set social media on fire with the much-anticipated trailer release of their upcoming film Gully Boy. Based on the street rappers of Mumbai. Gully Boy is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Ever since the first look of the film has been released, the excitement for the Ranveer and Alia-starrer has been on all-time high and now the overwhelming response to the trailer of the film is just cherry on the cake.
Responding to the trailer of the film, celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana have praised the trailer on social media. From praising Ranveer’s versatility, Alia’s impressive performance and Zoya Akhtar’s direction, the makers have ticked all the boxes to make Gully Boy a blockbuster.
Here’s how celebrities are reacting to Gully Boy trailer on social media:
Scheduled to hit the screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day on February 14, Gully Boy is all set for a solo release. This is the first time Ranveer and Alia will be seen sharing the screen space. Along with Ranveer and Alia, Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin will also be seen essaying a prominent role in the film.
