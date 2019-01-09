After much anticipation, the much-awaited trailer of Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy is all set to release today, i.e January 9. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is based on the street rappers of Mumbai and draws inspiration from artists like Divine and Naezy.
To raise the excitement level, the makers of the film have released captivating posters and a teaser of the film that have been receiving a lot of love and appreciation on social media from fans and celebrities. In the film, Ranveer Singh will be essaying the role of a street rapper, Alia Bhatt will be seen as a head-strong Muslim girl while Kalki Koechlin will be seen as a carefree girl.
With Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s massive popularity and previous hit releases, an intriguing yet unique storyline, and a captivating teaser, the excitement around Gully Boy’s teaser is on an all-time high. This is the first time Ranveer and Alia will be seen collaborating on the big screen and we could not be more excited.
Check out the LIVE Updates of Gully Boy trailer here:
Live Updates
Gully Boy trailer launch
To raise the excitement among the audience for the trailer launch, the makers of the film had released two new short clips featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Scheduled to hit the screens on February 14, Gully Boy is based on the street rappers of Mumbai.
Check out the teaser of Gully Boy here-
Ahead of trailer launch, Take a look at the teaser of the film here. Shared as the trailer announcement of the film, the video has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation on social media. In 4 days, the video has crossed 15 million views on YouTube.
Gully Boy trailer release: Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai ahead of Gully Boy trailer release. The actor was earlier shooting for her upcoming film Kalank at Madhya Pradesh with co-star Sonakshi Sinha. Have a look at the photo shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani: