The very anticipated movie–Gully Boy written by Zoya Akhtar, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is a story of Divine and the unheard rappers from Mumbai. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the movie stars Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Emiway Bantai in supporting roles. To quench the thirst of the eagerly waiting fans, the creative makers of the movie made interesting and captivating posters along with trailer announcement. All the promotion activities of the makers turned to a boon and the various posters and announcements received a great response from its fans.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s fans flooded social media, praising their roles and the lovely concept of the film which is not at all common. According to the trailer, Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of a street rapper who desires to become successful rapper a day, meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will portray the role of a Muslim girl. The trailer announcement was released on January 4, 2019, and since then a lot of curiosity was build in the minds of the fans for the trailer which is likely to release today. The very anticipated trailer has finally released and is creating a buzz. Apart from this, to add icing on the cake, Ranveer and Alia will be seen sharing the screens for the first time, so all of the fans are highly inquisitive of knowing about the trailer.
Leave a Reply