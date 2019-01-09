Produced by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy trailer is finally released and is getting a positive response from its fans. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer will hit the theatres on February 14, 2019, this valentines day. The highly-anticipated movie is getting a great response and is creating a buzz on all social media portals.

The very anticipated movie–Gully Boy written by Zoya Akhtar, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is a story of Divine and the unheard rappers from Mumbai. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the movie stars Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Emiway Bantai in supporting roles. To quench the thirst of the eagerly waiting fans, the creative makers of the movie made interesting and captivating posters along with trailer announcement. All the promotion activities of the makers turned to a boon and the various posters and announcements received a great response from its fans.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s fans flooded social media, praising their roles and the lovely concept of the film which is not at all common. According to the trailer, Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of a street rapper who desires to become successful rapper a day, meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will portray the role of a Muslim girl. The trailer announcement was released on January 4, 2019, and since then a lot of curiosity was build in the minds of the fans for the trailer which is likely to release today. The very anticipated trailer has finally released and is creating a buzz. Apart from this, to add icing on the cake, Ranveer and Alia will be seen sharing the screens for the first time, so all of the fans are highly inquisitive of knowing about the trailer.

Awesome trailer…it’s very fascinating and interesting.@RanveerOfficial sir once again proves that was his different genres by making films. #GullyBoyTrailer ..😊😊👌👌 — Yeswanth (@yeswanth_p) January 9, 2019

Totally blown away with #GullyBoyTrailer @RanveerOfficial is yet again showing his transformation & versatility as actor. @aliaa08 is always looks perfect in anything she does. And #ZoyaAkhtar you’re the most brilliant director we have currently. Blockbuster is coming ur way. — Aditya Kulkarni (@imadityak) January 9, 2019

#GullyBoyTrailer is SIMPLY OUTSTANDING !!! Congratulations in ADVANCE to @RanveerOfficial and @aliaa08 for the Super SUCCESS of #GullyBoy 🔥🔥🔥

One of the Best Trailers I saw in recent times… Dialogues are Whistle Worthy and Clap worthy !!! Congrats @FarOutAkhtar@excelmovies — AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) January 9, 2019

#GullyBoyTrailer Just one word to describe this trailer – MIND-ICH BLOWING 😍😍😍 Can't wait for Valentine's Day. Ranveer is nailing it pic.twitter.com/nlOF0C6K8a — Vinesh Prabhu (@vinshyprabhu) January 9, 2019

Awsome trailer of #GullyBoy Ranveer and Alia , you done an incredible job.

Vijay raj, as usual fantastic. Glad they didnt take nawaz 😂😂

Fresh story.

SUPER HIT #Apnatimeayega gonna be CHARTBUSTER 🙏🙏#GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/93ucvVva6o — Kamaal R Kaan- KRK (@KamalRKaan) January 9, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More