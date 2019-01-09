Gully Boy trailer review: The much-awaited trailer of Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is finally out. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Gully Boy is scheduled for a theatrical release on the occasion of Valentine's Day i.e February 14. The movie also stars Kalki Koechlin in a prominent role.

2019 is finally here and so are interesting Bollywood releases. One of the most anticipated releases of the year is none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy. Based on the life of street rappers of Mumbai, the film takes inspiration from artists like Divine and Naezy who are known to address social reality in their music. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film has been bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhawani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and the trailer does not disappoint at all.

Amidst high expectations, the trailer takes the audience on an intense yet gripping emotional story. After his energetic performance in Simmba, Gully Boy is a glorious entry to Ranveer Singh’s list of films that prove his versatility. Having proved her acting chops in films like Udta Punjab, Highway and recently Raazi, Alia Bhatt’s representation of a simple yet headstrong Muslim girl is plausible. A special mention definitely goes to Kalki Koechlin, who comes in as a whiff of fresh air.

Check out the trailer of Gully Boy here-

The trailer of the film also gives a glimpse into foot-tapping music produced with the help of Divine and Naezy, which is definitely a step towards a positive direction in Bollywood. As the track Asli Hip Hop continues to garner praises, we cannot wait for the makers to release the rest of the songs. Scheduled to hit the screens on February 14. i.e Valentine’s Day, the film promises wonders and we cannot wait for the magic to unfold.

