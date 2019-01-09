Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar, the movie showcases the roller-coaster journey of struggling rappers in Mumbai. From picking a very unique storyline to Zoya Akhtar directing it, the movie has several reasons to make the audience go crazy for it. One of those multiple reasons is Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt coming together for a movie for the very first time.

One of the most awaited movies of the year, Gully Boy has already been surfacing on the internet for all the buzz it has created. The makers had interesting strategies to attract the audience and they kept on dropping posters and teasers to bring the attention. Now, finally, the makers have dropped the official trailer of the movie and it is one of the most captivating trailers of Bollywood. Increasing the excitement to double, the trailer is getting a thumping response from the audience.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar, the movie showcases the roller-coaster journey of struggling rappers in Mumbai. From picking a very unique storyline to Zoya Akhtar directing it, the movie has several reasons to make the audience go crazy for it. One of those multiple reasons is Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt coming together for a movie for the very first time. The trailer reactions from the audience reflect that they absolutely love these cuties together on-screen and their chemistry is getting thumbs-up!

Well, since everyone is adoring the cute couple so much and their spicy bond, here’s a collection of their sweetest moments in the trailer. From their kiss to the love filled with jealousy, Alia and Ranveer are very convincing as a boyfriend and girlfriend. Take a look at these 5 moments that are sure to melt your hearts!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More