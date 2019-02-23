Gully Boy Train song: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy's track Train song has released. Post the song release, tweeple cannot stop praising the song and saying that are playing it on loop. Inspired by the lives of underground hip hop rappers in India, Gully Boy released on the occasion of Valentine's Day, i.e February 14.

Gully Boy Train song: As Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film continues to win hearts and make a dent at the box office, the makers of the film recently released one of the most anticipated tracks from the music album. Titled as Train song, the track has been sung by Raghu Dixit and Karsh Kale while the lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar, Karsh Kale, Gaurav Rane and Tapan Raj.

Released just a few hours ago, the song has already garnered 773K views and fans cannot stop playing it on loop. For the uninitiated, the song plays during the end credits of the film. In the song, one can see Ranveer Singh’s character Murad’s journey to success and his relationship with Safeena (Alia Bhatt). The song is sure to make you smile ear to ear and lift your spirits up.

Take a look at Gully Boy’s latest track Train song here:

Here’s how Tweeple are reacting to the song:

I could hear the #TrainSong all dayyyy on loop! SO good @Raghu_Dixit ! #GullyBoy — Mayuri Pandit (@mayuri_pandit) February 20, 2019

One of my favorite tracks from the Gully Boy music album.

The video song is as good as The #TrainSong itself.

The singers did a wonderful job and deserve nothing but recognition.@RanveerOfficial and @aliaa08 have such a beautiful chemistry together. 😍 pic.twitter.com/5XJeQ1Q44N — Iyan Amjad (@IyanAmjad) February 22, 2019

Dear @RanveerOfficial #TrainSong is one of my fav from #GullyBoy album, Thank you #GullyBoy & team for the original songs, this one especially is onloop.

We Love you Ranveer babes, We Love you, keep gifting us with such amazing characters 👑💖🙌🙏🏻 — RANVEER SINGH ||GULLYBOY|| BLOCKBUSTER 🙌✨ 👑💖🙏 (@AllHeartJU) February 22, 2019

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film also stars actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin. The film is inspired by the life of underground hip hop rappers in India. In two weeks at the box office, the film has already made a successful entry in Rs 100 crore club.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have shared the screen space in Gully Boy for the first time. Post Gully Boy, the actors will reunite for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More