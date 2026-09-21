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Home > Entertainment News > Gulshan Grover Was More Than Bollywood’s Favourite Villain: The International Roles That Changed His Image

Gulshan Grover Was More Than Bollywood’s Favourite Villain: The International Roles That Changed His Image

Gulshan Grover became synonymous with Bollywood’s iconic villains, but his career eventually took him far beyond Hindi cinema. From The Second Jungle Book to Prisoners of the Sun and My Bollywood Bride, Grover built an international body of work while continuing to remain connected to Indian cinema.

Gulshan Grover
Gulshan Grover

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 12:35 IST

For generations of Hindi film audiences, Gulshan Grover has been one of Bollywood’s most recognisable villains. From Ram Lakhan to Mohra and Vishwatma, the actor built a screen persona so distinctive that the nickname “Bad Man” eventually became almost inseparable from his identity. However, Grover’s career was not limited to playing antagonists in Hindi films. He began exploring international cinema in the 1990s, at a time when opportunities for Indian actors in Hollywood were considerably fewer.

In a 2019 interview with The Indian Express, Grover described himself as among the early Indian actors to build a bridge between Bollywood and Hollywood. He also noted that Indian actors were far less familiar to Western audiences at the time, making the transition considerably more difficult.

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‘The Second Jungle Book’ Marked His Hollywood Debut

One of the biggest turning points came with The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo, released in 1997. Grover played Baldeo in the American adventure film. Interestingly, Grover has recalled that he initially hesitated before accepting the opportunity. At the time, he was working on Shah Rukh Khan’s Yes Boss. According to Grover, he discussed the Hollywood offer with Khan, who encouraged him to take the opportunity.

The experience opened the door to more international projects and gave Grover an opportunity to work outside the familiar framework of Hindi commercial cinema.

From ‘Bad Man’ To International Character Roles

Grover subsequently appeared in several English-language productions, including American Daylight, Desperate Endeavours, Prisoners of the Sun and My Bollywood Bride. His international work allowed him to explore characters beyond the stereotypical Hindi-film villain persona.  His international filmography also included The Man from Kathmandu, and over the years, he worked across different Indian languages and international productions.

Rather than abandoning the image that made him famous, Grover carried the recognition of his Bollywood career into a different film industry.

Why Grover Did Not Leave Bollywood Behind

Despite his international ambitions, Grover continued to work extensively in Indian cinema. In fact, he has previously explained that he did not want to relocate permanently to the United States simply to pursue Hollywood. Speaking about his early Hollywood experience, Grover said he wanted to expand his craft internationally while continuing his work in Indian cinema. He described the process as creating a bridge between the two industries rather than choosing one over the other.

That approach eventually became an important part of his career. While Bollywood audiences continued to associate him with memorable negative roles, international projects gave him another professional identity.

For an actor whose name became almost synonymous with the word “villain”, Grover’s international journey offered a different chapter: one in which the Bad Man of Hindi cinema became an Indian actor capable of crossing industry and geographical boundaries.

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Gulshan Grover Was More Than Bollywood’s Favourite Villain: The International Roles That Changed His Image
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Gulshan Grover Was More Than Bollywood’s Favourite Villain: The International Roles That Changed His Image
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