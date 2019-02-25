Guneet Monga's Period End Of Statement wins at the Oscar 2019 the award for the best documentary. Twitterati is elated and is going berserk tweeting their congratulations and expressing their pride to the victorious producer. Let's see what the fan have to share with their tweet to Monga.

Guneet Monga seems to be on cloud nine as her film Period End Of Sentence won at the Oscars 2019. The Indian film producer has brought pride to the entire nation with her short film and Twitterati seems exhilarated by the mammoth achievement. Fans are tweeting their congratulations and expressing their feelings of pride to the producer. The plot revolves around Indian taboos about menstruation. After her win in the Oscars 2019, she tweeted saying that they won. She added that every girl on the Earth is a goddess.

The global desi girl, Priyanka Chopra also tweeted and congratulated the producer on her win. PeeCee stated that it was one of the most special moments of the evening as the film based on the taboos about menstruation won the best documentary. Actress Diya Mirza also tweeted and congratulated the team on winning the award.

In an interview, Guneet expressed her gratitude and stated that she was thankful to the Academy for the highest honour and for recognizing the efforts of the young girls from Oakwood school in LA to Kathikera in UP in helping them shatter the glass ceiling. She added that periods are normal and in no way do they stop women from achieving anything. She said that it has been more than 10 years of work of Action India run by Gauri Chaudhary on educating reproductive rights on the ground in many villages and Feminist Majority Movement and Girls learn International have been pushing this cause in the US.

Kudos to #PeriodEndOfSentence. So many girls onscreen remind me of the brave girls I meet in Jharkhand everyday working on menstrual hygiene awareness. There is no looking back from here♥️ @guneetm #RaykaZehtabchi #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/zE2TJPa5Bp — Srilekha Chakraborty (@ThisisSrilekha) February 25, 2019

So #TheAcademyAwards Awards aka #Oscars2019 are announced , congratulations to all the winners

For me #shallow performance by @ladygaga and #bradelycooper will always be the best

A proud moment was when #PeriodEndOfSentence won the award for Best Documentary in Short Subject — Chandrika Patra (@ChandrikaPatra3) February 25, 2019

“A period should end a sentence, not a girls education.” WOW 😍 #Oscars2019 #Periodendofsentence — Molly Dorshimer (@MollyDorshimer) February 25, 2019

