Netflix is set to premiere 17 new titles over next few months. Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' based on a novel by Vikram Seth is also among the 17 shows.

A total of 17 titles will be released on Netflix in the coming months, such as Anurag Basu’s comedy film Ludo, Gitanjali Rao’s animation Bombay Rose, Torbaaz, which stars Sanjay Dutt, and Atul Sabharwal’s movie Class of ’83 revolving around police drama. Several web series will also be coming out; these include Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy that is based on the novel by Vikram Seth featuring the same name and Mismatched, an adaptation from the novel When Dimple met Rishi written by Sandhya Menon.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President of Content at Netflix India said that it’s a very fun and exciting line-up that is very diverse in terms of genres and formats. She added that when looking at it from the perspective of Netflix, it’s a watchfest that they want to create over the next few weeks and months. Although, the exact dates of each of these new additions are not yet known.

Most of these movies would have probably been released in film theatres had they not been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. This epidemic has led streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar to ramp up their production of movies and shows as people now rely much more on them instead of the cinema for their entertainment.

🚨🚨🚨 We're all set to drop 17 upcoming originals! Are you excited or ARE YOU EXCITED?! 🚨🚨🚨@WeAreNetflix pic.twitter.com/C7g6Iob0Cg — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 16, 2020

I scream, you scream, we all scream for this dream team! Watch the AKs battle it out as the director kidnaps the actor's child just to make his next blockbuster 👊👊 👨‍👨‍👧 #AKvsAK @AnilKapoor @anuragkashyap72 @VikramMotwane pic.twitter.com/ZhZRnzCEfo — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 16, 2020

Netflix does not share its viewership data publicly, similarly to other streaming services. Though most of the Indian Netflix audience comes from metropolitan cities, it was claimed that people from other cities and towns also form a considerable chunk of it.

