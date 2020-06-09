Karan Johar on Tuesday announced the digital release of Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl on Netflix. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in key roles.

After Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi, the latest film to join the list of OTT releases is Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Announcing the digital release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix, Janhvi Kapoor said that it isn’t just a film for her, it’s a journey that taught her to believe in herself.

Calling it a journey that she cannot wait to share with everyone, Janhvi Kapoor said that Gunjan Saxena is a film about a girl to set out to follow her dreams. To announce the digital release, the makers of the film have also released a small video featuring some unseen photos of Gunjan Saxena.

Initially slated for a theatrical release on April 24th, the film had to be postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic and temporary shut down of theatres across the country to curb its spread. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been bankrolled under the banner of Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. Along with Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

Daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor will mark her third on-screen appreance in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, after her debut film Dhadak and Netflix release Ghost Stories.

