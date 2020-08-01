The trailer of the movie, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl has recently been released on YouTube. The trailer has been able to the hearts of viewers. Janhvi Kapoor has been constantly receiving praises since the trailer has been out.

The movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’s trailer has been uploaded on YouTube by Netflix India. The movie covers the story of Gunjan Saxena, the first female pilot in the Indian Air Force to go on a tour of duty. The trailer starts with the protagonist, Gunjan, speaking of her ambitions of becoming a pilot and her father being supportive of them. He supports her in chase of her dream regardless of what her family and the rest of the world think.

She is discriminated in the Air Force due to the gender distinction within the organisation. She is addressed as being weak, and it is often quoted that there is no place for weak people such as her within the defence services. Though her reputation quickly turns around when she is deployed in the Kargil War of 1999 in which she, along with Flight Leftenant Srividya Rajan, exfiltrates soldiers. She is awarded the Shaurya Chakra for her distinguished service during the war.

Gunjan Saxena is played by actor Janhvi Kapoor while her father by Pankaj Tripathi. Actors Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza can also be seen in the trailer, playing major characters. The movie is directed by Sharan Sharma, who also happens to be the co-writer alongside Nikhil Mehrotra. It is a joint venture of Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

Also read: Prerna V Arora, Aftab Shivdasani join hands to produce Dhundh

Also read: If I’m found hanging in my house, please know I didn’t commit suicide: Kangana Ranaut

Akshay Kumar shared the trailer and tweeted that this how the ascension of every dream should be, calling the story portrayed a truly inspiring story. He wished the best to the team and thanked Gunjan Saxena, for eliciting many to follow their dreams with similar courage and to soar higher.

Harr sapne ki udaan aise hi ho! Make way for the truly inspiring story of #GunjanSaxena – The Kargil Girl and all my best wishes to the team. To the real hero, Gunjan Saxena – thank you for inspiring many to chase their dreams with the same courage and soar higher! pic.twitter.com/uf5uqKc4WS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 1, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan shared the trailer as well, writing that it was the story of a hero like no one else and wished love and luck to the crew for the inspirational film.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is scheduled to be released on Netflix on the 12th of August.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Former bodyguard makes shocking claims against Rhea Chakraborty