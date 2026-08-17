Gunmaaster G9 Release Date: When Will Emraan Hashmi’s Next Film After Awarapan 2 Hit Theatres?

Gunmaaster G9 Release Date: Actor Emraan Hashmi does not want to waste any time after having such success in the theatre with Awarapan 2. As the film keeps attracting audiences, the release date for his next cinematic venture, Gunmaaster G9, has been fixed.

The romantic action entertainer will see Emraan once again team up with director Aditya Datt and composer Himesh Reshammiya, both of whom have played a crucial role in making his most popular movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana are also part of the cast of this upcoming film.

When Will Gunmaaster G9 Release?

According to the official announcement, Gunmaaster G9 is set to be released in theatres across the world on November 27, 2026. This announcement came out on Sunday, August 17, bringing to an end all speculations about when the Emraan Hashmi starrer film would make its way to the big screens.

This film coming out in November implies that Emraan will soon be back in cinemas after just a couple of months of Awarapan 2.

Previously, the director of this film, Aditya Datt, had announced that the film was expected to come out in late 2026 but no exact date had been finalized due to the busy schedule of films being shown in theatres.

Emraan Hashmi Reunites With Aashiq Banaya Aapne Team

Among many things, what makes Gunmaaster G9 one of the most interesting movies is the fact that it reunites Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt, and Himesh Reshammiya after about two decades. This is because the three had already worked together in Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005. Even though it was the music from the movie which made Aashiq Banaya Aapne famous, the songs from it also played a part in the image of Emraan in the field of music in the 2000s.

Who Stars In Gunmaaster G9?

The movie also features actors Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana alongside Emraan Hashmi. As per various sources, it has been revealed that the characters played by these actors are Eshwar (Emraan Hashmi), Aarti (Genelia Deshmukh), and Desu (Aparshakti Khurana). This movie can be categorized as an action thriller movie since it is a mixture of action, drama, and suspense. The project is produced by Deepak Mukut and Hunar Mukut under Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Gunmaaster G9 Promises Big Action

The directors seem to be working towards launching Gunmaaster G9 in grand style. According to information shared by Aditya Dutt a few months ago, the film is going to feature an eight-day car action in Mumbai. In the same month, the director had also revealed that a good amount of shooting would be done in Uttarakhand which includes Rishikesh and Mussoorie, with a bit of shooting done in Delhi.

With Awarapan 2 bringing back Emraan at the center of discussion at the box office, the release date of Gunmaaster G9 couldn’t come in any more convenient way.

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