Guns N’ Roses 2026 India Tour: Check Bengaluru And Guwahati Concert Dates, Ticket Prices And Booking Details

GUNSNROSES INDIA TOUR 2026: Music fans of rock superstars Guns N’ Roses have something great to look forward to in 2026 when they make a visit to India once again with their live concerts. One of the greatest rock bands of all time, famous for tracks such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, November Rain, and Welcome to the Jungle, is making yet another tour in India as a part of their World Tour. And this time, the legendary American hard rock band is going to perform in two cities in India, namely Bengaluru and Guwahati, which means that the Northeastern part of the country will get to experience the band for the very first time ever. Here’s everything you need to know regarding the upcoming concerts.

Guns N’ Roses India Tour Dates 2026 & Venues

Here is the full list of dates and locations of Guns N’ Roses India Concerts in 2026:

November 14, 2026 – NICE Grounds, Bengaluru

November 17, 2026 – Khanapara Ground, Guwahati

This will be the band’s debut show in Northeast India.

Cheapest Price Tags for Guns N’ Roses Indian Concert Tour

Price differs from one city and ticket type chosen by the fans.

Bengaluru: Tickets start from Rs 4,000

Guwahati: Tickets start from Rs 2,000

It is anticipated that premium tickets and VIP tickets will be considerably costlier based on their availability and demands.

How Fans Can Buy Guns N’ Roses Indian Concert Tour Tickets?

Tickets can be booked via the official website, which is BookMyShow.

Nightrain Fan Club Pre-sale

Pre-sale booking started from 5 PM IST on June 8, 2026, and lasted till 10 AM IST on June 9, 2026.

General Sale Booking

General sale booking started from 11 AM IST on June 9, 2026, on BookMyShow.

Guns N’ Roses Make a Comeback in India

The upcoming shows are going to add a new page to the story of Guns N’ Roses in India. The first trip by the band to India happened in 2012, when they played in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi. The band returned in 2025 for an individual concert in Mumbai. Their tour in India in 2026 is supposed to attract thousands of people who want to enjoy their outstanding shows again.

Given affordable entry tickets starting from Rs 2,000 and shows scheduled in two big cities, the Guns N’ Roses India Tour 2026 is going to be among the biggest musical events this year. The tour will witness the performance of Guns N’ Roses in Bengaluru on November 14 and Guwahati on November 17, when tickets will be available at BookMyShow website. The tickets to both shows start at Rs 4,000 in Bengaluru and Rs 2,000 in Guwahati.

MUST READ: Jacqueline Fernandez Moves Supreme Court Against Framing of Charges in Rs 200-Crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case