Gupt director Rajiv Rai confirmed recently that he is planning to turn the Kajol-Bobby Deol starrer into a franchise. He stated that the title of the film will be the same along with the names of the characters but will be a completely different story and entirely a fresh experience.

In an interview, Rajiv Rai the director of Gupt gave his confirmation about his plan of turning the film into a franchise and making the sequels of the bobby Deol-Kajol Devgn starrer. Further Rai was quoted saying that he hasn’t really written a version of Gupt but he had a concept in mind that he might want to do in a few years from now. He added that if he was to do Gupt 2, it won’t be a sequel as Kajol died at the end but he wouldn’t mind franchising the film if he is able to write a completely different story that would be better than the previous one. Furthermore, Rai said that he might use the title, the soul of the film and the names of the characters but the plot would be entirely different. His idea behind is to show the audience a brand new film as they get bored of watching the same thing and he wants to offer them something new every time.

Rajiv Rai also stated that now the script that he is writing will be one of the best murder mysteries ever written. According to him, it is suspense, whodunit thriller, crime, action and emotional drama. Rai revealed that his script is completely locked and bound with dialogues now. It is a complicated idea and a difficult subject but it will be a movie with a controlled budget. He said that people have approached him for many remakes including Johny Mera Naam, Vidhaata, Deewar, Trishul, Mohra, Gupt and Tridev. He said that he is not against sequels but right now the movie he is making is not a sequel of any of his earlier films.

Gupt had a plot based on a love triangle. In the story Bobby Deol’s character Sahil was accused of murdering his stepfather Jaisingh Sinha played by Raj Babbar. Sahil’s childhood sweetheart Isha played by Kajol gets angry when Sahil’s father announces that Sahil will marry Sheetal played by Manisha Koirala. Such twists and turns form the rest of the story.

