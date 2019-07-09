Guru Dutt birth anniversary: Vasanth Kumar Shivashankar Padukone aka Guru Dutt had been featured in more than 50 films such as Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam and Chaudhvin Ka Chand. Today on his birth anniversary, we bring you some interesting and lesser unknown facts of the filmmaker and actor.

Guru Dutt birth anniversary: Vasanth Kumar Shivashankar Padukone aka Guru Dutt was the popular filmmaker and actor whose iconic films are still remembered. Having featured in more than 50 films such as Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam and Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Guru Dutt is counted among those successful directors whose journey to success had involved hardships and struggle. Not just that, even his professional career included a lot of unforgettable experiences. From his alleged relationship with Waheeda Rehman to his wedding with Geeta Dutt, Guru Dutt’s life has given some interesting anecdotes to share with the world.

Guru Dutt was the eldest of five siblings, the others being Atmaram, Lalitha, Devi and Vijay. The family belonged to the Chitrapur Saraswat community which was noted for its fair skin and good looks. After being filmed in several films, he was awarded a title of ‘Guru of Golden Age’ era of Bollywood. On the occasion of his 93rd birth anniversary, we bring you some unknown facts and interesting facts of the actor and filmmaker.

1. Guru Dutt who gained his popularity for his role in Pyaasa was first offered to Dilip Kumar. The actor had signed to play the defeatist post-Nehruvian poet. But then Dilip Kumar was busy in doing a similar film of Bimal Roy’s Devdas. Then, Guru Dutt accepted the role.

2. In Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Shashi Kapoor was to play the role of Bhootnath. But once again, the casting backfired and history repeats, Guru Dutt had to do the role reluctantly.

3. In Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Guru Dutt’s wife Geeta Dutt refused to sing for Waheeda’s songs. She was ghost voiced by Asha Bhosle, while Geeta Dutt’s painful song went to Meena Kumari.

4. Guru Dutt launched its first cinemascope film titled Gouri with his wife Geeta Dutt, in the lead. Sachin Dev Burman had recorded two songs. Guru Dutt did shoot some scenes. But he decided to shelve the film, later, as he thought Waheeda Rehman would be apt for the role. However, years after Waheeda Rahman did a similar film named as Gouri, it talks about the rehabilitation of a sex worker-called Darpan.

5. In 1963, Guru Dutt launched India’s first colour film Kaneez with Simi Garewal in the lead. Apparently, it was an Arabian Nights fantasy. This is one project that Guru Dutt never made. It would have been like Satyajit Ray making Amar Akbar Anthony.

6. After his most ambitious film titled Kagaz Ke Phool in 1959, Guru Dutt never returned to the directorial profession. Though it is believed that Chaudhvin Ka Chand was ghost-directed by the maestro himself.

7. Guru Dutt was a ruthless professional in real life. When Sachin Dev Burman couldn’t appear for the shooting of Baharen Bhi Ayengi, Guru Dutt had replaced Sachinda with O P Nayyar within no time.

8. In 1964, Guru Dutt took his own life when he was featured in Baharen Phir Bhi Ayengi. The film was eventually released with Dharmendra playing Guru Dutt’s role. Guru Dutt starrer Love and God, Sanjeev Kumar replaced Guru Dutt. They were both born on the same day, and they both died young.

