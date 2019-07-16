Guru Purnima 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ashoke Pandit, every year share their wishes the social media on the ocassion of Guru Purnima. Today, on July 16, 2019, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish for the same.

Guru Purnima 2019: Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ashoke Pandit, and who has always made sure to share their wishes on every important festival. On the occasion of Guru Purnima also, it was no different. All of them has shared their wishes on social media. This day is celebrated to honour the contribution of teachers to the society.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share wishes. While Aditi Rao Hydari shared an Instagram post where she has thanked her teacher, guru, dance inspirator, Leela Samson.

Check out some of the wishes from celebrities.

T 3228 -Greetings on the auspicious Day of Guru Purnima🙏🙏🙏

गुरु गोबिंद दोऊ खड़े, काके लागूं पाय

बलिहारी गुरु आपने गोबिंद दियो बताय गुरु और गोविन्द एक साथ खड़े है, पहले किसके चरण स्पर्श करूं

गुरु के जो धन्य हैं, उन्होंने ही ईश्वर तक पहुँचाया pic.twitter.com/xXqkS1xuOn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2019

T 3228 -जब आप हमारी शंका दूर करते तो "शंकर"

जब आप हमारा मोह दूर करते है तो "मोहन"

जब आप हमारा विष दूर करते है तो "विष्णु"

जब आप हमारा भ्रम दूर करते है तो "ब्रह्मा"

जब आप हमारी दुर्गति दूर करते तो "दुर्गा"

ओर

जब आप हमारा गुरुर दूर करते है तो "गुरुजी" लगते है।

~ Ef NS pic.twitter.com/jTiHzfzNuR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2019

All set to meet my spiritual Guru Dr. Negi ji (Shoonoyoji Maharaj ) at Chandigarh on the occasion of #GuruPurnima. Will pray for all of U. pic.twitter.com/wzLLPoYI8n — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 14, 2019

Guru Purnima is being celebrated by the Hindus, Buddhists and Jains every year, on the full moon day of the Shakha Samavat in the Hindu calendar.

All the devotees pay tribute to the goodness of spiritual gurus and teachers. Traditionally, this festival is celebrated by Buddhists in honour of Lord Buddha. It is believed that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, in yogic tradition, this day is given tribute on the occasion when Lord Shiva became the first Guru after the transmission of yoga to the Saptarishis. Most Hindus celebrate the honour of the great sage Vyasa, who is popularly known as the greatest gurus in ancient Hindu traditions.

The festival was revived by Mahatma Gandhi to give tribute to his spiritual guru Shrimad Rajchandra. Acetics and wandering monks observe this day to give respect to their gurus.

