LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Guru Randhawa Birthday Special: From Small Gurdaspur Shows To ‘Lahore’ And ‘High Rated Gabru’, The Journey Of A Global Punjabi Music Star

Guru Randhawa Birthday Special: From Small Gurdaspur Shows To ‘Lahore’ And ‘High Rated Gabru’, The Journey Of A Global Punjabi Music Star

Guru Randhawa’s journey from performing at small shows in Gurdaspur and Delhi to becoming one of the most recognisable faces of Punjabi pop is anything but ordinary. On his birthday, here’s a look at the hits, Bollywood breakthrough and international collaborations that changed his career.

Guru Randhawa (Pic Credit: IMDB)
Guru Randhawa (Pic Credit: IMDB)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 14:03 IST

Guru Randhawa turns 35 today, August 30, and his journey is one of the more remarkable success stories to emerge from India’s independent music scene. Born Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa in Noorpur in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, the singer-songwriter did not begin with the machinery of Bollywood behind him. He started with small performances in his hometown before moving to Delhi, where he continued performing at parties and functions while pursuing his MBA. 

What followed was a steady climb that eventually took Punjabi pop far beyond its traditional audience.

You Might Be Interested In

How did Guru Randhawa begin his music career?

Before Lahore and High Rated Gabru became streaming giants, Randhawa was trying to find his place in the music industry. His early work included the song Same Girl, while his association with rapper Bohemia also proved important to his journey. Bohemia reportedly shortened Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa’s name to “Guru”, giving the singer the stage name that would eventually become synonymous with Punjabi pop.

His breakthrough began to take shape with songs such as Patola, which featured Bohemia. The track helped bring him greater visibility and paved the way for his entry into Bollywood.

When did ‘Lahore’ and ‘High Rated Gabru’ change his career?

The real turning point came with High Rated Gabru and Lahore. Both songs became enormous digital hits, with their official T-Series videos eventually crossing the billion-view mark. Lahore, released in 2017, also travelled beyond India and became one of the defining Punjabi pop songs of the decade.

Randhawa subsequently entered Bollywood with Suit Suit, which was recreated for Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium. He went on to contribute songs to films including Tumhari Sulu, Simran and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

How did Guru Randhawa take Punjabi pop global?

Randhawa’s ambitions soon moved beyond the Indian music industry. In 2019, he collaborated with international rapper Pitbull on Slowly Slowly. The song reportedly crossed 38 million YouTube views within its first 24 hours. He later worked with British singer Jay Sean on Surma Surma.  For Randhawa, that global reach was also personal. In an earlier interview, he spoke about wanting to represent his village, Punjab and India internationally through his music.

From small stages in Gurdaspur to billion-view songs, Bollywood chartbusters and collaborations with international artists, Guru Randhawa has built a sound that travelled well beyond its Punjabi roots. His birthday is therefore less about one hit and more about the remarkable journey that turned a local performer into a global Indian pop name.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Guru Randhawa Birthday Special: From Small Gurdaspur Shows To ‘Lahore’ And ‘High Rated Gabru’, The Journey Of A Global Punjabi Music Star
Tags: guru randhawa

RELATED News

Chitrangada Singh Controversies: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Row To Divorce Rumours, 3 Times The Actor Made Headlines

Akshara Singh Birthday Special: From Pawan Singh’s Co-Star To A Star In Her Own Right—The Journey Of Bhojpuri Cinema’s Popular Actress

Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor Breaks Silence On Shreya Kalra Kiss Row, Says He’s ‘Not Going To Change’

Chitrangada Singh Birthday Special: From School Romance To Divorce, The Habit That Strained Her Marriage With Jyoti Randhawa

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Worldwide, But Can It Hold On After A Sharp Drop?

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Zhao Zongqi, Chinese General Linked To Doklam Standoff, Galwan Tensions Removed By President Xi Jinping

Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga Match? Here’s What We Know So Far

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s DRS Masterclass Helps East Zone Break Crucial Partnership In Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final

NIA Special Court Sentences Key Accused In Bengaluru Al-hind ISIS Terror Conspiracy Case

‘Lionel Messi Is No Ordinary Footballer’: Inter Miami Interim Coach Guillermo Hoyos Stunned By Football Legend’s Masterclass Against Montreal

Guru Randhawa Birthday Special: From Small Gurdaspur Shows To ‘Lahore’ And ‘High Rated Gabru’, The Journey Of A Global Punjabi Music Star

Netherlands vs Argentina Live Streaming: Where to Watch FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal Match LIVE in India?

Yoga Becomes A Bridge Connecting India And Uzbekistan

SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Doubtful For Blockbuster Test Series Against Australia? South Africa Speedster’s Injury Explained

US Open Day 1 Schedule: From Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev, Check All Big Names in Action on Aug 30 – Time, Court And More

Guru Randhawa Birthday Special: From Small Gurdaspur Shows To ‘Lahore’ And ‘High Rated Gabru’, The Journey Of A Global Punjabi Music Star

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Guru Randhawa Birthday Special: From Small Gurdaspur Shows To ‘Lahore’ And ‘High Rated Gabru’, The Journey Of A Global Punjabi Music Star

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Guru Randhawa Birthday Special: From Small Gurdaspur Shows To ‘Lahore’ And ‘High Rated Gabru’, The Journey Of A Global Punjabi Music Star
Guru Randhawa Birthday Special: From Small Gurdaspur Shows To ‘Lahore’ And ‘High Rated Gabru’, The Journey Of A Global Punjabi Music Star
Guru Randhawa Birthday Special: From Small Gurdaspur Shows To ‘Lahore’ And ‘High Rated Gabru’, The Journey Of A Global Punjabi Music Star
Guru Randhawa Birthday Special: From Small Gurdaspur Shows To ‘Lahore’ And ‘High Rated Gabru’, The Journey Of A Global Punjabi Music Star

QUICK LINKS