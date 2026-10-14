Guru Randhawa Delhi Concert 2026: Date, Venue, Tickets, Songs And All You Need To Know

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is preparing for a major return to live performances with The Sirra Era Live In Concert, a one-night stadium show scheduled for December 12, 2026, in New Delhi. The concert marks his first-ever solo stadium show and his return to large-scale domestic touring after a three-year break. The event will celebrate Guru’s 13-year journey in the music industry, bringing together some of his best-known hits and recent independent releases. Produced by Saregama Live in association with Rhythms and Warner Music India, the show is being planned as a large-scale live experience with stadium production and audio-visual elements.

Announcing his return, Guru described the concert as a thank-you to the fans who have supported him throughout his career. He said he had received several offers during his break but waited until he found a vision that matched what he wanted to create for his audience. For fans who have been waiting to hear his songs live again, the December show will mark his return to the Delhi concert stage after his last major engagement in the capital in 2023.

When Is Guru Randhawa’s Delhi Concert?







The Sirra Era Live In Concert is scheduled for December 12, 2026. It will be a one-night-only event, celebrating the singer’s musical journey and his connection with his fans. The concert follows Guru’s decision to step away from touring after years of live performances. In his announcement, he described the pause as a planned break that allowed him to rebuild and explore a new chapter through independent music.

Where Will The Sirra Era Live In Concert Take Place?

The concert will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in New Delhi.

The venue will host Guru’s first solo stadium concert, giving the singer an opportunity to perform for a large audience in the national capital. The show is being produced by Saregama Live in association with Rhythms and Warner Music India. Organisers have indicated that the concert will feature large-scale production and immersive audio-visual elements designed for a stadium setting.

How Can You Book Tickets For Guru Randhawa’s Concert?

Tickets for The Sirra Era Live In Concert will be available exclusively through District by Zomato, according to the event announcement. Fans should check the platform for the official event listing, ticket-sale opening date, available categories, prices and entry conditions. Ticket prices, the exact sale time and the event’s start time were not specified in the announcement reviewed for this article.

As the concert is being promoted as a one-night-only stadium show, fans should rely on the official booking platform for availability and any updates from the organisers.

Which Songs Can Fans Expect At The Concert?

The concert is expected to bring together tracks from different phases of Guru’s career, from the songs that helped establish his popularity to his more recent independent releases.

The announced song catalogue includes:

Lahore

High Rated Gabru

Suit Suit

Patola

Naach Meri Rani

Made In India

Slowly Slowly

Ban Ja Rani

Dopamine

AZUL

SHKINI

PERFECT

Qatal

Sirra

The final setlist has not been confirmed, so these songs should be treated as expected selections rather than a guaranteed running order. The mix reflects the different stages of Guru’s musical journey, including Punjabi pop hits, Bollywood favourites and independent releases that have shaped his recent work.

Why Is Guru Randhawa Returning To The Stage After Three Years?

Guru’s concert announcement follows a period away from large-scale touring. In his message to fans, he said he had dealt with personal challenges privately and stepped back with the intention of rebuilding himself. He also reflected on the success of his independent releases, including Qatal, Sirra, AZUL, PERFECT, SHKINI and Dopamine. Addressing the criticism surrounding some of his recent music, he alleged that targeted campaigns had attempted to undermine his 2026 releases. The allegation has not been independently established.

The singer said the upcoming concert was designed as a special homecoming rather than a routine performance. For his fans, the show will bring together familiar hits and newer tracks in a stadium setting. With the December 12 concert, Guru Randhawa is preparing to begin a new chapter of live performances while celebrating the audience that has followed his journey from Punjab to the national music scene.

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