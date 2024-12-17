Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Guru Randhawa has publicly expressed his support for the farmers protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Guru Randhawa has publicly expressed his support for the farmers protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The popular Punjabi singer took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to urge the Indian government to engage in dialogue with farmers to address their concerns. He emphasized the critical role farmers play in providing food for the nation, writing, “Farmers provide food to every household in our country. Their voices need to be heard. I request our government officials to please sit and discuss with the farmers’ representatives.”

However, his post was met with criticism from some social media users, who accused him of supporting the protests in exchange for money. One user questioned, “Did you get paid for this? Or was it a threat?” while another remarked, “We are paying farmers for their crops, they’re not giving it to us for free.”

In response to a user’s inquiry about why he was backing the farmers, Guru explained that he comes from a farming background. He wrote, “I am from a farmer family myself, my brother. I haven’t gained anything from either side, I’m simply making a request as an Indian. Stay happy, I don’t know what’s happening in our country. Whatever you write, hate is inevitable. Stay happy, my brother.”

Guru Randhawa, widely recognized for hits like “Naach Meri Rani,” “Patola,” “High Rated Gabru,” and “Lahore,” continues to make waves in the music industry while also engaging in conversations about social issues affecting his home country.

Also Read: D Gukesh To Pay Rs 46700000 Income Tax After Winning Rs 11 Crore Prize Money, Social Media Reacts

Filed under

farmers protest Guru Randhawa Paise Mil Gaye

Advertisement

Also Read

Anticipatory Bail GRANTED To Sushil Singhania, Uncle Of Atul’s Wife, Updates

Anticipatory Bail GRANTED To Sushil Singhania, Uncle Of Atul’s Wife, Updates

A Man’s Post Goes Viral For Revealing He Soiled His Pants At Bryan Adams Concert, Blames Zomato CEO For Poor Washroom Facilities

A Man’s Post Goes Viral For Revealing He Soiled His Pants At Bryan Adams Concert,...

Liam Payne’s Death: Eyewitness Recalls Tragic Day Says The Incident ‘Burned Into My Brain’

Liam Payne’s Death: Eyewitness Recalls Tragic Day Says The Incident ‘Burned Into My Brain’

What Is The Follow On Rule In Cricket And When Is It Applied?

What Is The Follow On Rule In Cricket And When Is It Applied?

One Nation One Election: The Electoral Math in Parliament

One Nation One Election: The Electoral Math in Parliament

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Death: Eyewitness Recalls Tragic Day Says The Incident ‘Burned Into My Brain’

Liam Payne’s Death: Eyewitness Recalls Tragic Day Says The Incident ‘Burned Into My Brain’

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna For Blaming Shatrughan Sinha For Lack of Her Ramayana Knowledge: You Have Forgotten Some Of The Lessons…’

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna For Blaming Shatrughan Sinha For Lack of Her Ramayana Knowledge:

The White Lotus Drops Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Streaming Options, And More

The White Lotus Drops Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Streaming Options, And More

A Tribute To Ustad Zakir Hussain: Sonal Mansingh Remembers The Maestro – NewsX EXCLUSIVE

A Tribute To Ustad Zakir Hussain: Sonal Mansingh Remembers The Maestro – NewsX EXCLUSIVE

Why Did Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Call Tom Hanks’ Here ‘An Endorsement For AI?’ Controversy Explained

Why Did Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Call Tom Hanks’ Here ‘An Endorsement For AI?’ Controversy

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox