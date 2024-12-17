Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Guru Randhawa has publicly expressed his support for the farmers protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Guru Randhawa has publicly expressed his support for the farmers protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The popular Punjabi singer took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to urge the Indian government to engage in dialogue with farmers to address their concerns. He emphasized the critical role farmers play in providing food for the nation, writing, “Farmers provide food to every household in our country. Their voices need to be heard. I request our government officials to please sit and discuss with the farmers’ representatives.”

However, his post was met with criticism from some social media users, who accused him of supporting the protests in exchange for money. One user questioned, “Did you get paid for this? Or was it a threat?” while another remarked, “We are paying farmers for their crops, they’re not giving it to us for free.”

I am from a farmer family myself mere bhai,

Dono mein se kuch nhi mila

Sirf request kar raha hoon as Indian 🙏❤️

Khush raho , pta nhi lagg raha hai kya ho raha hamare desh mein. Kuch bhi likho nafrat to milni hi hai

Khush raho bhai ❤️ https://t.co/t0Z5R7BLbE — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) December 15, 2024

In response to a user’s inquiry about why he was backing the farmers, Guru explained that he comes from a farming background. He wrote, “I am from a farmer family myself, my brother. I haven’t gained anything from either side, I’m simply making a request as an Indian. Stay happy, I don’t know what’s happening in our country. Whatever you write, hate is inevitable. Stay happy, my brother.”

Farmers provide food to every household in our country. Their voices need to be heard.

Requesting our government officials to please sit and discuss with the farmers officials.🙏 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) December 15, 2024

Guru Randhawa, widely recognized for hits like “Naach Meri Rani,” “Patola,” “High Rated Gabru,” and “Lahore,” continues to make waves in the music industry while also engaging in conversations about social issues affecting his home country.

