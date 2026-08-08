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Home > Entertainment News > Guru Randhawa’s ‘Fine Shyt’ Sparks Backlash: Why The New Music Video Has The Internet Talking

Guru Randhawa’s ‘Fine Shyt’ Sparks Backlash: Why The New Music Video Has The Internet Talking

Guru Randhawa’s latest track Fine Shyt has quickly become a talking point online, but the singer is facing more criticism than praise. Here’s why the music video has divided social media.

Guru Randhawa (Pic Credit: IMDB)
Guru Randhawa (Pic Credit: IMDB)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 11:17 IST

Guru Randhawa is back with a new track, but Fine Shyt is making headlines for reasons beyond its music. Released recently, the song has attracted a wave of trolling on social media, with listeners questioning both its sound and the treatment of women in its music video. The backlash comes at a time when music videos are increasingly being scrutinised for the images and ideas they put forward. In Fine Shyt, Randhawa plays a senior professional in a corporate office, surrounded by female colleagues who dance and perform around him. The video opens with a disclaimer stating that everyone featured is above 18 and that the story is fictional.

Why is Guru Randhawa’s ‘Fine Shyt’ being criticised?

The corporate setting has become one of the biggest talking points. Critics online have accused the video of presenting women in the workplace through a sexualised lens and relying on a familiar pop-video formula rather than offering anything particularly fresh.

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The reactions have ranged from jokes about the song to outright criticism of its music and choreography. Some users have called it “noise pollution”, while others mocked the track and compared its style to the work of Tony Kakkar. The song has nevertheless generated considerable conversation online, with some viewers predicting that it could become a social media trend despite the criticism.

Fine Shyt features Guru Randhawa alongside Yashvi Desai. The lyrics are credited to Randhawa and Gurjit Gill, while Ruhee Dosani, Divinity Bisht, Arshia Sinha, Raema Grover, Darlene Laura and Mehar Kaur appear in the video.

Guru Randhawa faces backlash again after ‘Azul’

The controversy also brings back memories of the criticism surrounding Randhawa’s 2025 track Azul. That music video faced strong backlash over its depiction of a photography teacher and a girl in a school uniform, with critics accusing it of sexualising schoolgirls and romanticising an inappropriate teacher-student dynamic.

Guru Randhawa’s ‘Fine Shyt’ Sparks Backlash: Why The New Music Video Has The Internet Talking

The Azul controversy became significant enough for Randhawa to restrict comments on Instagram amid the backlash. 

With Fine Shyt, the conversation has shifted from the school setting to the workplace, but the larger question remains similar: how far can a music video go in the name of style, entertainment and virality before its imagery starts overshadowing the music itself?

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Guru Randhawa’s ‘Fine Shyt’ Sparks Backlash: Why The New Music Video Has The Internet Talking
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Guru Randhawa’s ‘Fine Shyt’ Sparks Backlash: Why The New Music Video Has The Internet Talking

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Guru Randhawa’s ‘Fine Shyt’ Sparks Backlash: Why The New Music Video Has The Internet Talking
Guru Randhawa’s ‘Fine Shyt’ Sparks Backlash: Why The New Music Video Has The Internet Talking
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