GV Prakash’s Kingston Streams on This Platform: Tamil Sea Horror Fantasy Gets A Second Life On OTT

Tamil horror film Kingston, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Divyabharathi, is now available for streaming on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium. Directed by debutant Kamal Prakash, the movie explores supernatural events in cursed waters and marks GV Prakash’s 25th outing as a lead actor.

The film premiered on ZEE5 at 12 PM on April 13, 2025, in both Tamil and Telugu languages. The simultaneous TV broadcast occurred on ZEE Tamil, while the Telugu satellite premiere has been delayed.

Theatrical Journey and OTT Transition

Kingston was released in theaters on March 7, 2025, in Tamil and Telugu. Despite its promising concept of blending horror, fantasy, and sea adventure, the film grossed less than ₹3 crore globally. Critics pointed to an inconsistent screenplay and average visual effects. However, GV Prakash’s musical score stood out, earning appreciation.

Now, producers hope the film will find a wider audience on ZEE5 and revive interest through its digital release.

Plot: A Haunting Tale in a Forgotten Village

The story revolves around Thoovathur, a forbidden fishing village cursed by ancient forces. GV Prakash plays a fisherman who unknowingly smuggles sea cucumbers under the guise of fishing. When his journey takes him into haunted waters, the line between myth and reality blurs.

As a group of ocean researchers boards a mysterious vessel named “Kingston,” eerie events and underwater horrors unfold. With rising tides, supernatural threats, and a cursed history, survival becomes a chilling battle.

Cast and Crew Details

GV Prakash Kumar – Lead role, also composed music

Divyabharathi – Female lead, playing a marine biologist

Supporting Cast: Chetan, Azhagam Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Sabumon Abdusamad, Antony, Arunachaleswaran, Rajesh Balachandiran

Director: Kamal Prakash

Producers: Parallel Universe, Umesh K R Bansal

GV Prakash’s soundtrack has been well received, with songs like Samudra Rahasya and Depths Unknown gaining traction. Critics and fans praised his use of music to build tension in aquatic settings.

Initial reactions to Kingston on ZEE5 have been mixed but hopeful. Some viewers praised the underwater visuals and fresh setting, while others felt the film lacked strong narrative structure.

Social media comments suggest the movie’s eerie tone and genre experimentation have appealed to a niche audience. ZEE5 is expected to release performance metrics in the coming days.

A Rare Attempt at Sea Horror in Indian Cinema

Kingston stands out in Indian horror for venturing into the unexplored genre of sea-based horror thrillers. The film draws inspiration from Hollywood’s The Meg and Ghost Ship, while embedding Indian folklore elements.

Film critic Sujatha Menon noted, “Kingston attempts something rarely seen in Tamil cinema. The setting itself adds to the suspense, and the team deserves credit for that.”

What’s Next for the Stars?

GV Prakash Kumar is lined up for Idimuzhakkam, a socio-political drama, and Rebel, directed by Nikesh RS.

Divyabharathi, after gaining praise in Bachelor, is reportedly in talks for a pan-India thriller.

Although Kingston struggled in cinemas, its OTT release offers new potential. With a loyal fan base and a novel horror setup, it may grow into a sleeper hit on ZEE5.

Whether it becomes a cult favorite or sinks without a trace, Kingston shows that Tamil cinema is ready to explore uncharted waters — literally and creatively.

