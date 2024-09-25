Home
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Gwen Stefani About ‘Bouquet’: It’s Not A Country Record

Stefani shared that she wanted 'Bouquet' to be "one big statement."

Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani talked about her upcoming album ‘Bouquet’ and said that it is not country music, reported People.

“It’s not a country record,” she said. While the album was recorded in Nashville, the record is full of ’70s pop-rock songs with Stefani’s signature flair.

“It’s all the stuff I listened to in the station wagon on the way to church,” she said, adding, “Yacht rock, though it wasn’t called yacht rock then. The music I listen to now, I wanted this album to reflect that.”

“That’s why I feel Bouquet is a really perfect title,” she said. “Like each song was handpicked with meaning.”

Gwen Stefani is a co-founder, lead vocalist, and the primary songwriter of the band ‘No Doubt’, whose singles include ‘Just a Girl’, ‘Spiderwebs’, and ‘Don’t Speak’. She is scheduled to return as a coach on NBC’s The Voice for its latest season, which kicked off on September 23, alongside Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble.

Stefani is preparing to release her fifth studio album, ‘Bouquet’, on November 15, which will be her first new album in seven years.
She took to her social media handle to make an announcement about the album.

“My fifth studio album, ‘Bouquet’, will be in full bloom on November 15th,” she wrote.

Stefani released ‘Somebody Else’s’ her latest single from ‘Bouquet’ recently, reported People.

(With inputs from ANI)

