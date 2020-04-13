Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh are all set for their show Hum Tum Aur Quarantine which will be telecasted from Monday To Friday at 8 pm on Colors. Watch promo here—

After entertaining the fans with her Tom and Jerry’s relationship of caring and teasing each other at the same time with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa., Bharti Singh, who is known as the queen of entertainment, is all set to entertain her fans with her new show titled as Hum Tum Aur Quarantine. It seems that the comedian is up to take the audience on a fun ride as during this pandemic all the shoots of films and Tv shows have been stopped. Now, to add some drama and make her fans happy, the comedian came up with the idea of entertaining her fans by shooting from her own house.

The show will be shot by both Haarsh and Bharti and the promo of Hum Tum Aur Quarantine is already aired on the Colors channel. To those, who don’t know, the show will be telecasted from Monday To Friday at 8 pm. Now, while interacting with a media portal, Bharti Singh revealed that she found this as the best time to utilize her talent and come up with her show. Talking about Hum Tum Aur Quarantine, she added that it will feature the fun activities which both of them do during lockdown.

Further, Haarsh also revealed that it is very difficult to handle all the technical aspects without any crew support. He added that for both of them, it was a challenge but since he has a production house, he knows how to utilize the equipment without compromising with the quality of the videos.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh shares transformation photos after weight loss, says hey abs, finally I can see you

Haarsh also revealed that this will happen for the first time in history that a Television show will be telecasted without stepping out of homes and without professional crew support. He also said that though it looks challenging but at the same time he is also excited for his show Hum Tum Aur Quarantine as the concept is very universal and unique.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App