Salman Khan has been entertaining the Bollywood fraternity as well as small screen for over two decades. Be it his Friday blockbusters or Bigg Boss, no other actor can fit in so easily, the way our Bhai can. Superstar Salman Khan was at the launch of Dus Ka Dum when he was quoted saying, “In 2008, when the show (Dus Ka Dum) came to me, I had a very negative image in public. And I was indeed scared to show my original personality. But then I made my debut and from then I have realised that it is the most powerful medium.”

He further added, “I was scared and so I asked my father (Salim Khan) whether I should do it because there will be the common man. I was scared of being me and who I am. He told me, ‘who do you want to be then? If people accept you, it’s good, if not, you will need to change yourself.’ That’s when I decided to do this show.”

“I was accepted on the big screen but then there’s so many factors that makes it look great and likable. Here I was on a platform with no dialogues and only interacting with common people. I was anxious if they would like my real personality. I was a bundle of nerves when the show launched,” said Hum Dil Chuke Sanam actor.

When asked what makes a common man connect to him, the Race 3 star smiled and said, “I have no idea and I don’t want to find out, because if I do find out, I will overdo it, and that will not work for me anymore. The way I am, I just like to be the way I am and keep it at that.”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Race 3, on Tuesday shared posted a picture of Race 3 co-star Daisy Shah aerial trapeze stunt from the music video of a Selfish song from the film. “Daisy. hows d aerial view of Ladakh! enjoying kiya? Best of luck,” Salman captioned the picture. Daisy has performed some breathtaking aerial trapeze stunts in the much-loved song from the action-thriller. The two have earlier worked together in blockbuster film Jai Ho.

