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Home > Entertainment News > Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 4: Varun Dhawan’s Comedy-Drama Losing Momentum, Earns Over Rs 32 Crore Net In India

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 4: Varun Dhawan’s Comedy-Drama Losing Momentum, Earns Over Rs 32 Crore Net In India

David Dhawan’s latest romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai faced the guaranteed post-weekend reality check on its first Monday. While the film didn't completely fall apart, it experienced a standard weekday drop that has slightly slowed down its initial box office momentum.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Picture Credits- IMDb
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Picture Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 11:47 IST

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection: David Dhawan’s latest romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai faced the guaranteed post-weekend reality check on its first Monday. While the film didn’t completely fall apart, it experienced a standard weekday drop that has slightly slowed down its initial box office momentum.

The multi-starrer brought in Rs 3.50 crore net in India on Day 4. While this represents a sharp 61.1% slide from its Sunday peak, its steady global appeal has pushed the movie past a major worldwide milestone.

What is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’s Story?

Directed by David Dhawan, the film is a definite family entertainer that relies heavily on classic situational comedy. Varun Dhawan stars as Jass, a wedding photographer whose marriage to ambitious professional Bani (Mrunal Thakur) hits a rocky patch, leading to a trial separation.

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Jass heads to London, where he quickly falls into a whirlwind romance with Preet (Pooja Hegde). The classic Dhawan confusion hits its absolute peak when both women unexpectedly reveal they are pregnant on the exact same day. Backed by an ensemble cast featuring Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mouni Roy, the narrative thrives on high energy chaos and quick-fire dialogues.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’s Day 4 Breakdown

After delivering similar numbers on Friday and Saturday, the film saw a 20% boost on Sunday. While it seems that Monday’s drop is the film losing its momentum, it is rather not that serious. Monday’s drop is kind of expected for any film, especially given the current theatrical situation where family audiences tend to be selective during weekdays.

The day-wise box office collection highlights a reliable hold:

Day / Phase

India Net Collection

Day 1 (Friday)

Rs 7.50 cr

Day 2 (Saturday)

Rs 7.50 cr

Day 3 (Sunday)

Rs 9.00 cr

Day 4 (Monday)

Rs 3.50 cr

Total India Net

Rs 27.50 cr

Total India Gross

Rs 32.93 cr

Worldwide Gross

Rs 42.43 cr

Clocking in at over Rs 42 crore gross worldwide against a modest estimated budget of Rs 50–55 crore, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is in a very safe commercial zone. It requires steady, minor holds through the rest of the week to ensure it comfortably enters profit margins.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’s Direct Clashes

While the film is sharing a massive chunk of national single screens with Ram Charan’s unstoppable pan-India sports drama Peddi, it has comfortably won the direct box office battle against its immediate Hindi competitor, Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar.

On Monday, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai ran across 7,835 shows nationwide, effectively capturing ten times the revenue of Bandar, which crashed to a mere Rs 24 lakhs. By retaining solid show allocations in major metropolitan multiplexes across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru, Varun Dhawan’s comedy has secured a smooth, clear runway to dominate the domestic family market until the next wave of mid-scale Hindi releases.

ALSO READ: Bandar Box Office Collections Day 4: Bobby Deol Starrer Sees Massive Dip, Collects Just Rs 24 Lakhs

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 4: Varun Dhawan’s Comedy-Drama Losing Momentum, Earns Over Rs 32 Crore Net In India
Tags: David DhawanHai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona HaiHai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office CollectionsMrunal Thakurpooja hegdeVarun Dhawan

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 4: Varun Dhawan’s Comedy-Drama Losing Momentum, Earns Over Rs 32 Crore Net In India
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 4: Varun Dhawan’s Comedy-Drama Losing Momentum, Earns Over Rs 32 Crore Net In India
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 4: Varun Dhawan’s Comedy-Drama Losing Momentum, Earns Over Rs 32 Crore Net In India
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 4: Varun Dhawan’s Comedy-Drama Losing Momentum, Earns Over Rs 32 Crore Net In India

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