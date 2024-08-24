Saturday, August 24, 2024

It’s A Boy! Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Welcome Their First Child – Jack Blues Bieber

It’s A Boy! Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Welcome Their First Child – Jack Blues Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber have become parents for the first time, welcoming their newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber. The exciting news was shared on Instagram, where Justin posted a touching photo of their baby’s tiny foot, which Hailey was holding, accompanied by the caption, “WELCOME HOME.”

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in May during their vow renewal in Hawaii, have been eagerly anticipating this new chapter in their lives. Hailey, 27, first revealed her baby bump in a stunning lace Saint Laurent gown at the renewal ceremony, where she also wore a veil, black sunglasses, and a dazzling $1.5 million diamond ring from Justin.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

While they initially kept their baby’s gender a secret, fans speculated that Hailey was expecting a daughter after she referred to the baby as a “cherry blossom” in an Instagram post. Hailey further teased her due date when she disclosed that she was four months pregnant during a shoot for a Yves Saint Laurent campaign.

The Biebers, who first wed in a private courthouse ceremony in New York City in September 2018 and then celebrated with a larger ceremony in South Carolina in 2019, have always been open about their desire to start a family. In May 2023, Hailey candidly shared with the Sunday Times her fears about raising children in the spotlight, expressing concerns over public scrutiny and the impact it could have on their future child.

Justin, 30, has been vocal about wanting to become a father, stating in his 2021 documentary “Our World” that he was ready to start trying for a baby. The couple’s journey into parenthood has also been shaped by their experience as aunt and uncle to Hailey’s niece, Iris, who was born in 2020.

As Hailey and Justin embrace parenthood, their fans and followers are eagerly watching this new chapter unfold, celebrating the couple’s joy and the arrival of baby Jack Blues Bieber.

Read More: ‘PM Modi And Zelenskyy Focus On Strengthening Trade And Defence Relations,’ Says EAM Jaishankar

addBlock

Recent Post

Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement from International and Domestic Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement from International and Domestic Cricket

US Authorizes Sale Of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys To India

US Authorizes Sale Of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys To India

Global Media Reactions To PM Narendra Modi’s Historic Visit To Ukraine and Meeting With President Zelensky

Global Media Reactions To PM Narendra Modi’s Historic Visit To Ukraine and Meeting With President...

Germany: Three Killed in Solingen Festival Stabbing, Attacker Still At Large

Germany: Three Killed in Solingen Festival Stabbing, Attacker Still At Large

Did Zelensky Try To Instigate A Rift Between India & Russia? Here’s What He Said

Did Zelensky Try To Instigate A Rift Between India & Russia? Here’s What He Said

Kolkata Incident: Bengali Actor Payel Mukherjee Allegedly Attacked By Biker, Shares Video Online

Kolkata Incident: Bengali Actor Payel Mukherjee Allegedly Attacked By Biker, Shares Video Online

Beyonce’s No-Show at Kamala Harris Event Sparks Republican Accusations of Democratic Deception

Beyonce’s No-Show at Kamala Harris Event Sparks Republican Accusations of Democratic Deception

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox