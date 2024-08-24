Hailey and Justin Bieber have become parents for the first time, welcoming their newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber. The exciting news was shared on Instagram, where Justin posted a touching photo of their baby’s tiny foot, which Hailey was holding, accompanied by the caption, “WELCOME HOME.”

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in May during their vow renewal in Hawaii, have been eagerly anticipating this new chapter in their lives. Hailey, 27, first revealed her baby bump in a stunning lace Saint Laurent gown at the renewal ceremony, where she also wore a veil, black sunglasses, and a dazzling $1.5 million diamond ring from Justin.

While they initially kept their baby’s gender a secret, fans speculated that Hailey was expecting a daughter after she referred to the baby as a “cherry blossom” in an Instagram post. Hailey further teased her due date when she disclosed that she was four months pregnant during a shoot for a Yves Saint Laurent campaign.

The Biebers, who first wed in a private courthouse ceremony in New York City in September 2018 and then celebrated with a larger ceremony in South Carolina in 2019, have always been open about their desire to start a family. In May 2023, Hailey candidly shared with the Sunday Times her fears about raising children in the spotlight, expressing concerns over public scrutiny and the impact it could have on their future child.

Justin, 30, has been vocal about wanting to become a father, stating in his 2021 documentary “Our World” that he was ready to start trying for a baby. The couple’s journey into parenthood has also been shaped by their experience as aunt and uncle to Hailey’s niece, Iris, who was born in 2020.

As Hailey and Justin embrace parenthood, their fans and followers are eagerly watching this new chapter unfold, celebrating the couple’s joy and the arrival of baby Jack Blues Bieber.