Thursday, May 22, 2025
Hailey Bieber Gets Real About Labour, Recalls Traumatic Birth Experience: I Thought I Might Die

Hailey Bieber


Model and media personality Hailey Bieber has opened up about the harrowing birth of her first child, Jack Blues, revealing that the experience left her fearing for her life.

Speaking candidly in a new interview, the 28-year-old detailed the complications she faced during labor in August 2024, when she welcomed her son with husband Justin Bieber, 31.

Hailey Bieber Describes Labour as the “Hardest Thing” She’s Ever Done

Despite spending nine months preparing for childbirth with exercise and pelvic floor strengthening, Hailey admitted nothing could prepare her for what she went through. Describing it as “the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she shared with Vogue that the birth was far from smooth.

“That s**t was so crazy. That was not fun,” she said. “They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing.”

Induced Labour and Serious Postpartum Complication

At 39 weeks pregnant, Hailey began leaking amniotic fluid and had to be induced. She was administered medication to trigger contractions, and a medical balloon was inserted to help dilate her cervix. After 18 grueling hours of labor, she finally delivered Jack—but the ordeal wasn’t over.

Hailey suffered a postpartum hemorrhage, a serious condition that can be fatal if not treated promptly. “I was bleeding really badly,” she shared. “People die from this. That thought crosses your mind.”

Hailey credited her doctor for giving her a sense of peace during the frightening experience. “I trust my doctor with my life,” she said. “I knew she wouldn’t let anything happen to me.”

Even so, the reality of the situation hit hard. “It’s a little bit scary,” she confessed, reflecting on how life-threatening childbirth complications can be.

Following the birth, Hailey admitted she struggled to accept her postpartum body. “My hips are wider. My boobs are bigger. It’s not the same body it was before,” she said. However, she’s learned to give herself grace and embrace the changes.

More challenging, though, has been adjusting to her new identity as a mother. “Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through,” she revealed. “Learning a new version of myself is very difficult.”

Hailey Addresses Rumors About Marriage to Justin Bieber

Adding to her emotional journey were persistent rumors about her relationship with Justin Bieber. Fans speculated about possible issues between the couple due to their serious expressions in public and alleged tension during events.

Hailey didn’t shy away from addressing the public scrutiny. “To go through all of that while seeing people online say ‘They’re getting divorced’ or ‘They’re unhappy’—it’s such a mindf**k,” she admitted. “It’s a crazy life to live.”

Recent footage from a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game showed Hailey looking visibly upset as Justin celebrated, further fueling rumors. Friends of the model have reportedly expressed concern and even advised her to reconsider the marriage, citing Justin’s “unacceptable” behavior.

Hailey’s honest reflections offer a rare glimpse into the physical and emotional toll childbirth can take—even for those in the spotlight. Her story is resonating with fans and mothers around the world as she navigates postpartum life, personal identity, and public pressure.

