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Home > Entertainment News > Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan’s Film Sees 26% Sunday Drop, Struggles To Cross Rs 10 Crore In Opening Weekend

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan’s Film Sees 26% Sunday Drop, Struggles To Cross Rs 10 Crore In Opening Weekend

Haiwaan Box Office Collection (Photo:X)
Haiwaan Box Office Collection (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 15:16 IST

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan witnessed a 26% drop in India net collections on its first Sunday. The Priyadarshan directorial earned an estimated Rs 1.85 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 7.35 crore. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s much-awaited reunion has failed to translate into strong box office numbers so far. Haiwaan, which arrived in cinemas on September 11, recorded a 26% decline in collections on its first Sunday, with the film earning an estimated Rs 1.85 crore in India net, according to Sacnilk figures reported by Times of India.

The Day 3 collection takes the film’s three-day India net total to Rs 7.35 crore. The film had collected around Rs 2.50 crore on Saturday, making Sunday’s dip a worrying sign for its theatrical run.

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Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Occupancy Remains Low

On Sunday, Haiwaan was scheduled across 4,374 shows in India and recorded an overall occupancy of around 14%. The Hindi 2D version performed slightly better, registering 17.13% occupancy. The Hindi version recorded 6.15% occupancy during morning shows, followed by 19.77% in the afternoon, 22.92% in the evening and 19.69% at night.

The film also added an estimated Rs 75 lakh from overseas markets on Day 3, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 2.75 crore. Its India gross currently stands at approximately Rs 8.80 crore.

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Reunion Fails To Create Box Office Impact

Haiwaan marks Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s return to the big screen together after their previous collaboration, Tashan. The reunion generated considerable interest, particularly because the actors are now on opposite sides of the conflict. Saif plays Shyam, a visually impaired man, while Akshay plays the menacing Parshuram. 

Interestingly, Haiwaan’s opening has also fallen below the first-day figures of two notable 2007 films starring its lead actors. Akshay’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa opened at Rs 3.88 crore, while Saif’s Ta Ra Rum Pum collected Rs 3.66 crore on its first day.

Hanuman Ansh, Mirzapur The Movie Add To Haiwaan’s Box Office Challenge

The film is also facing strong competition from Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur The Movie. Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a major theatrical success, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in India on its 38th day.  Meanwhile, Mirzapur The Movie has maintained a strong run since its September 4 release, crossing Rs 150 crore in India and continuing to attract audiences in its second week.

What Is Haiwaan About?

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan follows Shyam, a visually impaired maintenance manager who becomes entangled in a murder case involving retired Judge Pradhan. When the vengeful Parshuram targets Pradhan and his daughter, Shyam finds himself caught between the police and the killer. The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 130 crore, making its modest opening particularly significant for its eventual theatrical recovery.

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Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan’s Film Sees 26% Sunday Drop, Struggles To Cross Rs 10 Crore In Opening Weekend
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Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan’s Film Sees 26% Sunday Drop, Struggles To Cross Rs 10 Crore In Opening Weekend

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Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan’s Film Sees 26% Sunday Drop, Struggles To Cross Rs 10 Crore In Opening Weekend

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Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan’s Film Sees 26% Sunday Drop, Struggles To Cross Rs 10 Crore In Opening Weekend
Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan’s Film Sees 26% Sunday Drop, Struggles To Cross Rs 10 Crore In Opening Weekend
Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan’s Film Sees 26% Sunday Drop, Struggles To Cross Rs 10 Crore In Opening Weekend
Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan’s Film Sees 26% Sunday Drop, Struggles To Cross Rs 10 Crore In Opening Weekend
Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan’s Film Sees 26% Sunday Drop, Struggles To Cross Rs 10 Crore In Opening Weekend

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