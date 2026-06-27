Haiwaan Release Date Announced: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan’s Priyadarshan Thriller Locks Theatrical Release

Haiwaan Release Date Announced: The wait is finally over for fans eager to see Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan share screen space once again. KVN Productions and Thespian Films have officially announced the release date of Haiwaan, the upcoming thriller directed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan. The film, which has generated significant buzz ever since it was announced, is set for a worldwide theatrical release later this year.
ALSO READ: Veteran Filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj Dies At 73; Cause Of Death Revealed
Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.