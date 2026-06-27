Haiwaan Release Date Announced: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan’s Priyadarshan Thriller Locks Theatrical Release

The announcement has renewed excitement around what is expected to be one of Bollywood’s biggest releases of 2026, thanks to its star-studded cast and Priyadarshan’s return to the thriller genre.

Haiwaan Release Date OUT

The makers unveiled the release date through a social media announcement on Saturday. Sharing the update, they wrote: “One obsession. One relentless pursuit. One date you’ll want to remember. #Haiwaan – A Priyadarshan Film starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. In cinemas worldwide.” The announcement was accompanied by a striking promotional poster, hinting at the film’s dark and suspenseful tone while keeping major plot details under wraps.

Take A Look At The Post Here:

Why Is Haiwaan One Of 2026’s Most Anticipated Films?

Beyond its intriguing premise, Haiwaan marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, one of Bollywood’s most loved on-screen pairings. The two actors have previously shared screen space in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Keemat, Aarzoo and Tashan. Their effortless camaraderie and contrasting screen personalities have made their collaborations memorable among Hindi cinema audiences.

This reunion comes after several years, adding an extra layer of anticipation among fans who have long wanted to see the duo together again.

All About Haiwaan

While the makers have chosen not to reveal the complete storyline, Haiwaan has been described as an edge-of-the-seat thriller centred around obsession, pursuit and psychological tension. Priyadarshan, best known for classics like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama and Virasat, has frequently balanced commercial storytelling with tightly constructed suspense dramas. His return to the thriller space has become one of the film’s biggest talking points.

Joining Akshay and Saif are Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher, both of whom are expected to play pivotal roles in the narrative. The film is backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, with Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn serving as producers.

With two established stars, an acclaimed director and a mystery-driven narrative, Haiwaan is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest theatrical attractions. As Bollywood continues to embrace large-scale event films, the makers will now be hoping the growing buzz translates into box-office success when the thriller finally arrives in cinemas.