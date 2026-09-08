Haiwaan Runtime Revealed: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Thriller Is Nearly 3 Hours Long — Too Long Or Just Right?

Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, is ready to hit theatres on September 11 and its running time has finally been unveiled. The Priyadarshan directed movie has got an “UA 16+” certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, while the movie’s total duration is 164 minutes and 7 seconds, which is around 2 hours and 44 minutes. It certainly is a long thriller, considering today’s scenario, when people have become quite conscious about time and running length of movies.

How Long Is Haiwaan?

Haiwaan is a 2-hour 44 minute and 7 seconds movie. The CBFC certification came out on 08th September, 3 days before the theatrical release of the movie. Being nearly 3 hours long, the movie would depend mostly on suspense, acting, and timing to hold the attention of the viewers.

What Does The UA 16+ Certificate Mean?

UA 16+ denotes that the movie has been classified as being appropriate for persons above the age of 16 years, and those below might need to be accompanied by a parent. With such a thriller and revenge plot, this classification suits the movie.

What Is Haiwaan About?

From the trailer, one can see that the theme of Haiwaan is an alarming series of killings, fear, and revenge. The police officer played by Saiyami Kher has identified seven accidents that took place in the previous year, wherein entire families lost their lives.

In the film, Saif Ali Khan is playing a blind person who slowly starts getting an idea that he is being followed. Akshay Kumar is appearing in his evil form as the antagonist who is observing everything from the shadows.

Akshay Kumar Vs Saif Ali Khan

One of the most appealing features of the movie, “Haiwaan,” is the rivalry between Akshay and Saif. Both actors have worked together in films earlier, but this time the nature of their performance will be totally different.

The fragile and dubious Saif will compete with the menacing villain Akshay in a cat-and-mouse situation which can make or break the film.

Is Haiwaan’s Runtime Too Long?

A run time of close to three hours could be okay depending on whether the story necessitates it. Long movies should not be an issue; nevertheless, thrillers rely greatly on momentum. In case the story does not slacken, then the lengthy run time can assist in building suspense, developing the characters and making the mystery deeper.

The run time, however, becomes a challenge in case there is slacking in pace. This is the reason why the run time of two hours 44 minutes will soon become a talking point.

Haiwaan Release Date And Cast

Haiwaan will release in theatres on September 11, 2026. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi.

With its UA 16+ certification now in place and a nearly three-hour runtime confirmed, all eyes are on whether Haiwaan can turn its long duration into an immersive thriller experience.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump In New Photoshoot With Ranveer And Dua; See Pics