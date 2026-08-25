Haiwaan Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Reunite After 18 Years, But This Time They’re On Opposite Sides

Haiwaan Trailer: After a span of 18 years, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have come together on-screen, but the recently released trailer of Haiwaan is quite unlike the fun partnership people enjoyed in Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Tashan. Here, Akshay plays a rather grim role and Saif is seen as a blind person trying to stay alive in the face of danger.

Haiwaan is a Hindi remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 thriller ‘Oppam’, which was produced in Malayalam. In the movie, Saif plays the character that Mohanlal had originally essayed while Akshay dons the role of a psychopath chasing him.

Akshay Kumar Turns Full-Blown Villain In Haiwaan

Akshay Kumar is probably the most surprising element in this movie trailer. Rather than portraying his usual positive or comedic persona, he plays the antagonist in this movie. According to Priyadarshan, Akshay portrays a “psycho” in this film. It has been mentioned previously, but in this particular trailer, it is given a great deal of weight.

One of its more striking moments comes when Akshay’s character taunts Saif with the line, “Andha hone se zyada bura pata hai kya hota hai? Bewakoof hona.” The dialogue sets up the central cat-and-mouse dynamic nicely. Akshay is not just physically dangerous here; his character appears to enjoy psychologically breaking the people he targets.

For an actor who has collaborated with Priyadarshan across several comedies and entertainers, the shift is particularly interesting. Haiwaan gives that long-running actor-director partnership an unexpectedly dark turn.

Saif Ali Khan Plays A Blind Man Fighting To Protect A Child

As for Saif, he plays the character of a visually impaired musician and martial arts trainer who gets embroiled in an action packed situation. The premise of the story remains the same as the one in Oppam, where there is a blind person who happens to become the important factor that saves a young girl from a killer. The difference lies in the use of Saif’s disability in the movie as something that adds to the excitement rather than making him vulnerable.

That contrast is what gives Haiwaan its strongest hook, Akshay’s character seems to possess the obvious physical advantage, while Saif’s character has to rely on everything except sight.

Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Reunite After 18 Years

The reunion itself is loaded with nostalgia. It has been 18 years since Akshay and Saif worked together in the film, “Tashan.” Prior to that, Akshay and Saif have appeared together in movies such as “Yeh Dillagi,” “Main Khiladi Tu Anari,” “Tu Chor Main Sipahi,” “Keemat: They Are Back” and “Aarzoo.”

In particular, the pairing of Akshay and Saif became very famous in the 90s when the distinct characters of the duo provided the perfect base for comedy and action movies. In “Haiwaan,” this memory is purposely turned around. This time, there is no element of friendship in the movie.

Haiwaan Has A Mohanlal Connection Beyond Oppam

There is yet another interesting connection that links Haiwaan to its Malayalam counterpart. The lead actor in Oppam, Mohanlal, is said to make a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of this movie. Priyadarshan has made it clear that he has appeared in the movie but he will not reveal the exact nature of his role.

It is sure to add an extra element of surprise for those audiences who have watched the original movie. It will either be done as an overt reference to the original movie or there might be some other kind of role assigned to him. Some of the actors playing the supporting roles are Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi.

Haiwaan Release Date: When Is Akshay-Saif’s Film Hitting Theatres?

Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026. The film also marks Priyadarshan’s 99th directorial venture, adding another milestone to the project.

The trailer suggests the makers are banking on more than nostalgia for Akshay and Saif’s return. Their reunion may bring audiences in, but the real experiment is casting them against the dynamic people remember — with Saif as the man trying to survive and Akshay as the danger closing in on him.

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