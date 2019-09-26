Thalapathy 64: The upcoming Tamil film Thalapathy 64 will feature Malavika Mohanan opposite Vijay. The film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is expected to go on floors by the end of October.

Thalapathy 64: Malavika Mohanan marked her debut in South Indian cinema with the romantic drama film titled Pattam Pole released in 2013. The actor is known for working in Malayalam films and has also appeared in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada movies. She was last seen in Rajnikanth’s film Petta which was directed by Karthik Subbaraj and has signed a new film now titled Thalapathy 64 opposite Vijay.

Malavika is a social media sensation and never disappoints her fans with all her latest updates, she has been setting the internet on fire recently with her latest photoshoot. As per reports, it is confirmed that Malavika will be seen romancing with Vijay in his upcoming film which will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. No official statement has been made by the makers of the film but the news is expected to be out soon. In the film, Malavika will be seen playing the main female role which will kickstart her career.

As per rumours, Thalapathy 64 will go on floors by the end of October or early November. This will be the first collaboration of Malavika and Vijay and there is a lot of hype about the film. Currently, the director is working on the pre-production of the film. The movie has been making headlines since the time it was announced and the cast of the film is increasing day by day. If we talk about director Lokesh’s films, this movie is expected to be an intense venture.

In a recent interview, the director was asked about the details of the film to which he said its too early to reveal any details. He also added that won’t talk about the genre of the film but guaranteed that Vijay starrer will be a blockbuster and will have a story that the audience has not seen before. Also, Vijay will be playing a different role as compared to his earlier films.

