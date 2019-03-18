Hall of Fame Awards 2019: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor Sonam Kapoor is fashionista who carries her outfit with utmost grace and confidence. At the Hall of Fame Award ceremony also, she looks extremely beautiful in a pink and yellow dress, She took to Instagram to share her photos. Her every photo is vibrant and colourful.

Hall of Fame Awards 2019: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor’s fashion sense continues to give fashion goals. Be it on award ceremonies or weddings, she knows a trick to impress the fashion police with utmost grace. Her well- tailored attires of various designers aptly suits her style choice. Despite trolls, she continues to redefine the idea of fashion sense in its pure elegance and simplicity. Every time she steps out, her every attire becomes a trend. On Sunday March 17, The Veere Di Wedding actor graced the Hall of Fame Awards 2019. Undoubtedly she looks every inch diva.

From her hair styling to her minimal accessories, she flaunts her style with confidence and attitude. Like always, she has shared pictures and videos , on her Instagram account. In every photograph and videos, she looks an elegant beauty. She wore a pink and yellow coloured block dress. The hair tied in a bun added more neatness and glam in her overall appearance. She looks awestruckingly beautiful as she walks at the red carpet of the award ceremony.

Check out the latest videos and photos which you can’t miss on Internet today.

Hall of Fame was a star-studded affair. Apart from Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakul Preet Singh, all of them look beautiful in their choice of outfits. Not only actresses, actors such as Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and others, look handsome in their designer’s outfits.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aesa Laga. The movie collected Rs 30 crores at the Box-office and was highly applauded by the fans and critics.

Here is the list of winners



Meet the winners of Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019.

Literary Excellence – Amish Tripathi

Business Leader Of The Year- Dr. Swati Piramal

Emerging Business Leader – Shashwat Goenka

Superstar Of The Year – Ranveer Singh

Outstanding Talent (Male) – Vicky Kaushal

Timeless Icons In Indian Cinema – Javed And Shabana

25 Years Of Excellence In Cinema – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Path-Breaking Performances Of The Year – Sonam Kapoor

Creative Genius Of The Year – Adil Ahmad

Cinematic Debut Of The Year – Janhvi Kapoor

Contribution To Wellness – Dr Harald Stossier

Excellence In Fashion – Gaurav Gupta

Popular Choice (Male) Award – Ayushmann Khurrana

Artist Of The Year – Reena Kallat

Contribution To Medicine – Dr Firuza Parikh

Most Stylish Man Of The Year – Farhan Akhtar

Versatile Artiste – Aditi Rao Hydari

Contribution To Heritage – Lakshyaraj Of Mewar

Cultural Revival – Rajeev Sethi

Lifetime Achievement- Sharmila Tagore

Popular Choice (Female) – Katrina Kaif

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More