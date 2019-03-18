Hall of Fame Awards 2019: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor’s fashion sense continues to give fashion goals. Be it on award ceremonies or weddings, she knows a trick to impress the fashion police with utmost grace. Her well- tailored attires of various designers aptly suits her style choice. Despite trolls, she continues to redefine the idea of fashion sense in its pure elegance and simplicity. Every time she steps out, her every attire becomes a trend. On Sunday March 17, The Veere Di Wedding actor graced the Hall of Fame Awards 2019. Undoubtedly she looks every inch diva.
From her hair styling to her minimal accessories, she flaunts her style with confidence and attitude. Like always, she has shared pictures and videos , on her Instagram account. In every photograph and videos, she looks an elegant beauty. She wore a pink and yellow coloured block dress. The hair tied in a bun added more neatness and glam in her overall appearance. She looks awestruckingly beautiful as she walks at the red carpet of the award ceremony.
Hall of Fame was a star-studded affair. Apart from Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakul Preet Singh, all of them look beautiful in their choice of outfits. Not only actresses, actors such as Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and others, look handsome in their designer’s outfits.
On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aesa Laga. The movie collected Rs 30 crores at the Box-office and was highly applauded by the fans and critics.
Here is the list of winners
Meet the winners of Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019.
Literary Excellence – Amish Tripathi
Business Leader Of The Year- Dr. Swati Piramal
Emerging Business Leader – Shashwat Goenka
Superstar Of The Year – Ranveer Singh
Outstanding Talent (Male) – Vicky Kaushal
Timeless Icons In Indian Cinema – Javed And Shabana
25 Years Of Excellence In Cinema – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Path-Breaking Performances Of The Year – Sonam Kapoor
Creative Genius Of The Year – Adil Ahmad
Cinematic Debut Of The Year – Janhvi Kapoor
Contribution To Wellness – Dr Harald Stossier
Excellence In Fashion – Gaurav Gupta
Popular Choice (Male) Award – Ayushmann Khurrana
Artist Of The Year – Reena Kallat
Contribution To Medicine – Dr Firuza Parikh
Most Stylish Man Of The Year – Farhan Akhtar
Versatile Artiste – Aditi Rao Hydari
Contribution To Heritage – Lakshyaraj Of Mewar
Cultural Revival – Rajeev Sethi
Lifetime Achievement- Sharmila Tagore
Popular Choice (Female) – Katrina Kaif
