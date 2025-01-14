Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

At least 16 people have been killed in the wildfires and nearly 200,000 have been displaced, the New York Post reported citing officials. As many as 10,000 structures, along with entire residential neighbourhoods have been destroyed.

Hollywood stars Halle Berry and Sharon Stone have come forward to support families affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The two actors donated clothes and essentials to The Coop, a Beverly Hills store collecting aid for displaced families.

Berry, inspired by her ‘Catwoman’ co-star Sharon Stone, took to her Instagram account to share a video asking Southern California residents to join the cause. In the video, Berry revealed she had donated her entire closet and showed a room full of items such as shoes, coats, blankets, and toys for children. The Hollywood star also praised Stone for taking the initiative and called on others to contribute.
Take a look:

As per the New York Post, while the Sunset fire has been contained, the Hurst fire has burnt 771 acres of land, the Kenneth fire has burnt 959 acres, the Eaton fire has burnt 13,690 acres, and the most destructive impact has been of the Palisades fire, which has burnt 19,978 acres of land.

At least 35,000 acres of land have burnt down, an area about two-and-a-half times the size of Manhattan.

On Sunday (local time), California’s Governor, Gavin Newsom warned people against falling for misinformation regarding the Southern Californian wildfires.
In a post on X, he said, “A lot of misinformation out there. Just launched a new site to ensure the public has access to fact-based data around the Southern CA wildfires. The TRUTH: – CA did NOT cut our firefighting budget. We have nearly doubled the size of our firefighting army and built the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet. – CA has INCREASED forest management ten-fold since we took office. – California will NOT allow for looting.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

Halle Berry LA Wildfires

