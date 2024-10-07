Halle Berry Gets Vocal About ‘Shady Practices’ In Hollywood

Berry portrayed the character Storm throughout the X-Men series, beginning with the original film in 2000 and continuing through its sequels.

Halle Berry has voiced her concerns about “shady practices” in Hollywood following recent comments made by director Matthew Vaughn regarding the X-Men franchise.

In an interview from last year’s New York Comic Con, Vaughn claimed that he left the production of X-Men 3 due to deceptive tactics involving a fake script, according to Deadline.During the interview, Vaughn revealed that a phony script was created to entice Berry to sign on for the film, which was released in 2006.

He stated, “I thought, if you’re going to do that to an Oscar-winning actress who plays Storm, I quit; I thought, I’m mincemeat… One of the main reasons I quit X-Men 3, and this is a true story: Hollywood is really political and odd.”

Responding to these allegations, Berry took to Instagram, where she expressed her shock and gratitude to Vaughn for shedding light on the situation.

She wrote, “Ya just never know the shady s*** going on behind ya back! Thank you Matthew Vaughn for bringing the dark to light.”

Berry portrayed the character Storm throughout the X-Men series, beginning with the original film in 2000 and continuing through its sequels.

Despite the controversies surrounding the production, she did appear in X-Men 3 alongside notable actors such as Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Famke Janssen, and Elliot Page.

The film ultimately achieved significant commercial success, grossing over USD 460 million worldwide, as per Deadline.

Vaughn, who was replaced by Brett Ratner as director for X-Men 3, highlighted the complex and often political nature of Hollywood decision-making, suggesting that such practices contribute to a challenging environment for actors and filmmakers alike.

