Halloween 2020: Several Bollywood celebrities have come up with really interesting Halloween looks. Here are some pictures of their celebrations.

Halloween, the festival about dressing up and scaring others for treats is here! Even if it is a western festival, it is now observed by several Indians as well. Several celebrities from Bollywood such as Ira Khan, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan shared images of themselves and their children dressed up in spooky yet in some cases, cute costumes.

The photos shared by Ira Khan, Aamir Khan’s daughter, have garnered much attention on social media. In the pictures, Ira pretends to be Mazikeen, a character from the television show ‘Lucifer’. She wrote alongside the images that even if Halloween is not widely known in India, it can be considered an excuse to celebrate and get dressed, unleashing your creativity with whatever can be found in your closet. She also wrote that she even pondered trick or treating the children inside her building but reconsidered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia, along with her husband Angad Bedi, shared pictures of her daughter Mehr dressed in an adorable manner. She is dressed up with a gift from Inaaya, the daughter of Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan. The picture was captioned with a pun, asking “Witch” one would the viewers chose, also thanking Inaaya for the gift.

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween!! 🎃 🧡 @khemster2 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Oct 30, 2020 at 11:00pm PDT

Angad Bedi shared images of Mehr decorating a Jack-o’-lantern carved by her mother Neha Dhupia as stated by the caption, which stated that it was a homemade pumpkin made by Mehr’s mother.

Soha Ali Khan uploaded pictures with her husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya, all dressed in blue coloured Halloween costumes. She also wrote, “Happy Halloween” with her post.

