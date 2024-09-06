Singer Halsey opened up about her health issues and how she came to know about them on her 28th birthday.

Singer Halsey opened up about her health issues and how she came to know about them on her 28th birthday. Indeed, it was a painful revelation for her on the special day when she came to know that she was suffering from T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, reported People.

The shocking news also affected her music.

She shared, “I had a baby and I was on my tour, and it was my 28th birthday when I got the confirmation of my T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder diagnosis.”

It was not an easy phase for her and has a deep impact on her creative process, which was of more concern as she was working on her album ‘The Great Impersonator’.

“I had to just stop, because before this record, I remember being at home like, I have my perfect little family with my baby and my partner. What am I going to write about? I have nothing to write about.”

The ‘Badlands’ fame continued how, after knowing about her health issues, she was mentally disturbed and it affected her thought process

“I’m always writing about conflict and tragedy and transgressions, and I felt that I didn’t have anything to write about. The universe was like, ‘Yeah? What about this?’,” she shared, adding that doctors warned her that her career as an artist could create a problem for her during the recovery phase. ‘If you want this to go away, quit your job,” she shared on what the doctors advised her.

During the making of her album ‘The Great Impersonator’, Halsey was going through a philosophical thought process.

As she shared, “If I spawned in any other decade, or any other parallel universe, does it always go this way? Do I always end up Halsey? If I end up Halsey, do I always end up sick? I was playing out these alternate realities.”

She also shared details about her health status on her Instagram handle during the promotion of her single, ‘The End’. “I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share,” wrote the singer.

“In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life,” she added, reported People.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift Returns to Arrowhead Stadium for NFL Season Opener

(With inputs from ANI)