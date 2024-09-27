Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Halsey Reveals She Is ‘Home From The Hospital’ As She Opens Up About Health Struggles

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to mistakenly attack healthy tissues, leading to inflammation that can affect various organs.

Halsey Reveals She Is ‘Home From The Hospital’ As She Opens Up About Health Struggles

American pop-star Halsey recently opened up about her health struggles after experiencing a seizure that led to her hospitalization.

The 29-year-old pop star, who identifies with she/they pronouns, took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to update fans about her condition and her time in the hospital.

“I’m home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!” she shared in response to a fan’s inquiry about her health.

Earlier this year, Halsey disclosed her diagnosis of lupus, alongside another rare disease diagnosed two years ago, in an interview, according to People magazine.

MUST READ: How To Get Concert Tickets For Iron Maiden? Date, Timings, Venue And All You Need To Know

When asked whether her seizure was linked to her chronic health issues, Halsey candidly replied, “I had a seizure! Very scary! Don’t recommend it!”

Later that day, she shared a light-hearted video on Instagram, filmed from her hospital bed, where she was accompanied by her fiance, Avan Jogia.
The post was shared to commemorate Bi Visibility Day, and she humorously captioned it, “This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke).”

The couple wished their followers a happy Bi Visibility Day, with Halsey joking about their initial plans.

In a more serious tone, Halsey has previously shared her battle with lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. In a post from June, she explained that both conditions are currently being managed or are in remission, although they will likely remain with her for life.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to mistakenly attack healthy tissues, leading to inflammation that can affect various organs.

Despite her health challenges, Halsey expressed optimism about her journey, stating, “After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Who Is Lana Del Rey’s Rumoured Husband? Singer Is NOW Reportedly Married To An Alligator Boat Captain

Filed under

halsey International News pop news Trending news

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox