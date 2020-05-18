Hamari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan reveals they have not received payment from their producers for the last 8 months. He added that that team has decided to take legal action against the producers.

This won’t be wrong to say that actors and artists have various expectations when he or she joins the glam world of entertainment. Among all the dreams and desires, there is also a dark and ugly side that remains hidden. From struggling hard in getting opportunities to facing rejections, there is a lot hidden in this industry. Further, your personal life becomes public being a celebrity. Some days back, the team of Hamari Bahu Silk opened up about their hardships in the industry.

The cast of the show has recently slammed the producers over non-payment of dues. The team revealed that they gave 6 months’ time to the producers to give them their hard-earned money. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, the lead star Zaan Khan opened up about the entire incident and said that before the lockdown, the producers of the show were pushing the burden on each other and were procrastinating and were just giving them excuses.

He also revealed that his costar Chahat Pandey, who is seen playing the role of his on-screen wife Pakhi, also tried to commit suicide due to the non-payment of the dues. He revealed that for Chahat her money is important as she is the sole earning member and knowing that it was the first time she earned this amount of money but due to the non-payment she is deprived of this.

Revealing the channel’s suggestion, the actor said that the channel supports the team and wants the actors to take a legal action against the producers. He said that its time that the entire team comes together to knock the doors of the legal system. He said that they have even tried to contact CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes’ Association) but received no response.

