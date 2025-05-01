Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

The alleged screenshot, which began circulating online, appeared to show a message from Hania criticizing General Asim Munir and calling on the Indian government to take action against the Pakistani military rather than civilians.

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has publicly addressed a false social media post that went viral following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The post attributed a controversial statement to her, in which she allegedly blamed the Pakistan Army and appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Viral Screenshot Sparks Outrage

The alleged screenshot, which began circulating online, appeared to show a message from Hania criticizing General Asim Munir and calling on the Indian government to take action against the Pakistani military rather than civilians.

This came at a time when several top Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Sajal Aly, Mahira Khan, and Ali Zafar, found their Instagram accounts restricted in India. Users attempting to view their profiles were met with a message saying, “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

As the fabricated Instagram story spread, many believed Hania had made the controversial statement, drawing widespread attention and criticism.

Hania Denies Making the Statement

Taking to her official Instagram story, Hania Aamir denied any involvement with the viral post.

“Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me and is being widely circulated on social media. I want to address this directly: I did not make this statement, and I do not endorse or align with the words being linked to me. It is entirely fabricated and misrepresents who I am and what I believe,” she clarified.

She expressed her grief over the incident and asked for sensitivity in such emotionally charged moments.

“This is a deeply sensitive and emotional time. My heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the families affected by the recent tragedy. Pain like this is real, and it deserves empathy, not politicisation,” she added.

A Call for Responsibility and Compassion

Hania also emphasized the importance of not generalizing or spreading baseless accusations.

“The actions of extremists do not represent an entire nation or its people. Assigning blame without proof only deepens divides and distracts from the real need for compassion, justice and healing,” she stated.

She ended her message with a reaffirmation of her values.

“I remain committed to spreading positivity and respect in all that I do.”

